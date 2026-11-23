Humanitarian aid continues to enter the Gaza Strip daily, including tents, winter equipment, food, medical supplies and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) supplies, Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said Sunday.

The deliveries are part of an ongoing winterization plan aimed at helping Gaza’s civilian population prepare for colder weather, according to COGAT.

The Israeli Defense Ministry agency said sufficient food and other essential supplies were being delivered to support the civilian population.