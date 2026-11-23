Israel: Humanitarian aid continues entering Gaza ahead of winter
Humanitarian aid continues to enter the Gaza Strip daily, including tents, winter equipment, food, medical supplies and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) supplies, Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said Sunday.
The deliveries are part of an ongoing winterization plan aimed at helping Gaza’s civilian population prepare for colder weather, according to COGAT.
The Israeli Defense Ministry agency said sufficient food and other essential supplies were being delivered to support the civilian population.
Humanitarian aid continues to enter Gaza daily, including tents, winter equipment, sufficient food, medical, and WASH supplies to support the civilian population, particularly as part of the ongoing Winterization Plan and efforts to prepare for the winter season.— COGAT (@cogatonline) November 22, 2026
COGAT presents… pic.twitter.com/i5BUSQS2JR