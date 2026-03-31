Israel inks $48 million munitions deal with Elbit

The Israeli Defense Ministry said on Monday that it had signed a deal worth about $48 million (more than 150 million shekels) with Isareli defense contractor Elbit Systems to supply tens of thousands of 155mm artillery shells.

The contract, managed by the ministry’s Defense Procurement Directorate for Land Procurement, is part of efforts to boost Israel Defense Forces readiness and expand domestic munitions production. The shells will be produced at Elbit facilities across Israel, where employees are working around the clock at the ministry’s direction.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram are leading the initiative to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers and strengthen local manufacturing.