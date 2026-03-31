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Israel inks $48 million munitions deal with Elbit

The country’s Defense Ministry signed an agreement for the production of tens of thousands of 155mm shells, boosting Israel’s local arms output.

Mar. 31, 2026
JNS Staff

Israel inks $48 million munitions deal with Elbit

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Munitions produced by Elbit Systems are seen after the Israeli Ministry of Defense signed a $48 million deal with the company for tens of thousands of 155mm shells. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense.
Munitions produced by Elbit Systems are seen after the Israeli Ministry of Defense signed a $48 million deal with the company for tens of thousands of 155mm shells. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense.
( Mar. 31, 2026 / JNS )

The Israeli Defense Ministry said on Monday that it had signed a deal worth about $48 million (more than 150 million shekels) with Isareli defense contractor Elbit Systems to supply tens of thousands of 155mm artillery shells.

The contract, managed by the ministry’s Defense Procurement Directorate for Land Procurement, is part of efforts to boost Israel Defense Forces readiness and expand domestic munitions production. The shells will be produced at Elbit facilities across Israel, where employees are working around the clock at the ministry’s direction.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram are leading the initiative to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers and strengthen local manufacturing.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
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