More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel negotiating with Lebanon for first time in 40 years ‘because we are very strong,’ Netanyahu says

The Israeli prime minister added that the Jewish state is set to eliminate the “great stronghold” of Bint Jbeil, “the place where Hassan Nasrallah said 26 years ago, ‘The Israelis are cobwebs.’”

Apr. 15, 2026

Israel negotiating with Lebanon for first time in 40 years ‘because we are very strong,’ Netanyahu says

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
IDF soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon against Hezbollah, April 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon against Hezbollah, April 2026. Credit: IDF.
( Apr. 15, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that the Jewish state is negotiating with Lebanon, something it hasn’t done for more than 40 years, “because we are very strong, and nations are coming to us, not just Lebanon.”

There are two Israeli objectives—disarming Hezbollah and achieving sustainable peace through strength, Netanyahu said.

Israel is about to eliminate the Bint Jbeil, “the place where Hassan Nasrallah said 26 years ago, ‘The Israelis are cobwebs,’” the prime minister said. “We are, in effect, about to eliminate this great stronghold of Hezbollah.”

The Israeli premier said that he directed the military to widen the security zone and “spread it eastward toward the slopes of Mount Hermon, so that we can better assist our Druze brothers in their time of distress.” He added that the United States has been updating Israel on its communications with Iran.

“Our goals and those of the United States are identical,” he said. “We want to see the enriched material removed from Iran. We want to see the cancellation of enrichment capabilities within Iran and of course, we want to see the opening of the straits.”

Iran
EXPLORE JNS
A woman carrying a sign reading, "End U.S. aid to Israel," at an anti-Israel protest in Washington, D.C., Aug. 2, 2014. Credit: Ted Eytan via Creative Commons.
U.S. News
Anti-Israel activist network targets New York pizzeria, 2nd Ave Deli
“Such discriminatory actions isolate community members, harm small businesses and do nothing to promote peace,” the Anti-Defamation League stated.
Apr. 15, 2026
Iranian oil tanker
U.S. News
Treasury imposes new sanctions on Iranian oil smuggling network
The department is “targeting regime elites like the Shamkhani family that attempt to profit at the expense of the Iranian people,” said Scott Bessent, U.S. treasury secretary.
Apr. 15, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Administrator of the Small Business Administration Kelly Loeffler in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 15, 2026. Photo by Brendan Smialowsky/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
White House hasn’t asked for Iran ceasefire extension, expects next round of talks in Pakistan
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said at a press briefing that Iran’s decision to bomb its Arab neighbors may prove to be one of its “fatal mistakes,” as Gulf countries squeeze Iranian funds.
Apr. 15, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Entrance sign to Duke University in Durham, N.C. Credit: Jay Yuan/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Duke University suspends Students for Justice in Palestine chapter
“The suspension of SJP is a vital step that recognizes a long-standing pattern rather than a single isolated incident,” a Duke student told JNS.
Apr. 15, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
A demonstration of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, in Berlin, on Sept. 14, 2024. Credit: Igallards7 via Wikimedia Commons.
World News
Iran sentences four to death, including first woman, over January protests
The sentences follow “fast-tracked trials conducted without due process” and “reliance on torture-tainted forced ‘confessions’ as evidence,” the Center for Human Rights in Iran stated.
Apr. 15, 2026
UCLA Hoodie
U.S. News
Seven Jewish professors, staff look to join Justice Dept. lawsuit alleging Jew-hatred at UCLA
“This lawsuit seeks to hold UCLA accountable and to ensure that no faculty member is ever again subjected to such blatant discrimination,” the law firm representing the employees stated.
Apr. 15, 2026
Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem appears on TV to address the Iranian-backed terror group's supporters, April 13, 2026. Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images.
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
How Iranian influence campaigns shape narratives in the United States
Apr. 15, 2026
Emily Schrader
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
When ‘pro-Israel’ stops meaning defense
Stephen M. Flatow
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Why they blame Netanyahu for antisemitism and the Iran war
Jonathan S. Tobin