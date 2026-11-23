Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Monday that he had resolved years of air pollution caused by Palestinian waste-burning along the security barrier in Judea and Samaria.

“For years, communities along the seam line have been choking on the smoke of Palestinian waste-burning terror, and I took decisive action against them and resolved the issue,” Katz wrote on X. “We act, not talk.”

His post included a screenshot of a Facebook post by a Modi’in resident celebrating the city’s “first evening in months” with air quality comparable to the rest of the country.