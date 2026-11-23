Israeli DM says he resolved Palestinian waste-burning pollution in Judea and Samaria
(Nov. 23, 2026 / JNS)
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Monday that he had resolved years of air pollution caused by Palestinian waste-burning along the security barrier in Judea and Samaria.
“For years, communities along the seam line have been choking on the smoke of Palestinian waste-burning terror, and I took decisive action against them and resolved the issue,” Katz wrote on X. “We act, not talk.”
His post included a screenshot of a Facebook post by a Modi’in resident celebrating the city’s “first evening in months” with air quality comparable to the rest of the country.
שנים נחנקו ביישובי קו התפר מעשן טרור המשרפות הפלסטיני ואני פעלתי נגדם בנחרצות ופתרתי את הנושא.— ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) November 23, 2026
עושים ולא מדברים. pic.twitter.com/bVsKInKzdK