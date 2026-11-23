Since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, we American Jews have sharpened our sights on antisemitism. We are hyper-vigilant, ever alert to the arrows shot at us. The volleys come from multiple directions, as both shrill slurs and dog whistles. We must defend against them all.

Yet there is one slur against Israeli Jews that too many of us let pass. We even nod in agreement. Worse still, many of us perpetuate it.

The broadest version of the slur is that the “Orthodox” don’t serve in the Israel Defense Forces. The narrower version is that the “Haredim” (or “ultra-Orthodox”) don’t serve.

Both versions are false. They also fail to capture the diversity of Israel’s Orthodox, be it in observance or military service.

The first trope is easily debunked. Orthodox Zionist (“national religious”) soldiers are overrepresented in the IDF. Though they make up less than 15% of Israeli society, they account for about 25% of all infantry officers and disproportionately serve in the reserves. Their presence in the IDF is unmistakable and inspiring.

However, the unequal distribution of military obligations has generated intense resentment, becoming one of Israel’s most divisive issues. It has spawned bitter political controversies and volatile demonstrations that further inflame emotions.

Many Haredim believe their religious devotion is itself a form of national service essential for Jewish survival, and that military service is incompatible with their religious obligations.

For their part, Orthodox Zionist Jews say that their IDF service puts the lie to the Haredi claim that service and tradition are incompatible. For these non-Haredi Orthodox soldiers, their resentment is prompted by both the unshared burdens and the implied insult that their service means they have abandoned Jewish tradition.

All the headlines and emotions conceal a small but significant piece of the puzzle: Among the annual cohort of 13,000 or so eligible Haredi men, several thousand do serve. They are a minority that, with little fanfare, grows every year. Since Oct. 7, their enlistment has more than doubled.

That fact should be celebrated, not denied.

Their service is also uniquely challenging. Haredi soldiers risk ostracism within their own communities and estrangement from family. They are forging a new path, finding ways to maintain their stringent religious commitments while answering the call to help defend Israel.

Their contributions are not merely symbolic. Haredi soldiers serve in combat, are wounded and give their lives defending the country. Their sacrifices began long before Oct. 7 and have continued ever since. Last year, four Haredi soldiers were killed in a single roadside bombing in Gaza.

These examples of courage clearly refute the myth of Haredi non-service.

Even as political strife and protests rage, a significant milestone was reached in October. The first 15 Haredi soldiers were commissioned as officers in the new Haredi Hasmonean Brigade. Part of their training included operations in Lebanon, Judea and Samaria.

Rising military service is not the only example of change within Haredi society.

A new political party (Haredi Public) was on the ballot in Israeli elections on Oct. 27. Unlike the two major existing Haredi parties, it urges national service and gainful employment for those who don’t study Torah full-time. It also has women among its leadership.

Although the party did not reach the electoral threshold for representation in the Knesset, the combination of increased military service and such a political platform signifies that something meaningful is afoot in the Haredi world.

These Haredi soldiers and politicians are pioneers. They are part and parcel of Israel and the larger Jewish world. They deserve to be part of a more accurate picture of how the diversity of Orthodox life in Israel is understood.

We must stop indulging the slur that all Haredim don’t serve. The truth requires our seeing Haredi soldiers with the same sharp eyes that we keep focused on other slurs against Jews.

It is time for a more accurate image of Haredi military service, one that sees these pioneers and their sacrifices.