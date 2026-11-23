Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Sunday condemned overnight incidents of arson and vandalism in Arab villages in Judea and Samaria, calling the perpetrators a “handful of extremists.”

Speaking at the ELNET Jerusalem Summit, a conference on Europe-Israel ties, Sa’ar said, “These attacks are against our values and do not represent the law-abiding citizens of Judea and Samaria.”

Sa’ar said the Israel Police had opened an investigation into the attacks and emphasized Israel’s commitment to enforcing the law against extremist violence.

He also said there had been “a significant increase in indictments” and other law enforcement measures over the past year, adding, “This is rarely reported in European media.”