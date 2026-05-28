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News   Israel News

IDF commandos arrest five wanted Palestinians in Samaria

One of the terrorists was planning to execute an imminent attack, according to the Israeli military.

May 28, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Duvdevan fighters arrest stone-throwing suspects during an overnight operation in Al-Arub, in the Etzion Brigade sector, April 20-21, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israeli Duvdevan fighters during an overnight operation in Al-Arub, in the Etzion Brigade sector, April 20-21, 2025. Credit: IDF.
( May 28, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces Duvdevan Unit arrested five Palestinian terrorists in three separate counterterrorism operations across Samaria in the span of 48 hours, the military said on Thursday.

The operations were carried out on Wednesday and Thursday under the guidance of Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) intelligence, the IDF noted.

In the area of Jenin in northern Samaria, troops apprehended a terrorist who planned to execute an imminent attack. In the area of Zeita in western Samaria, soldiers apprehended a Hamas-affiliated terrorist who operated to advance terrorist activity, according to the army.

Additionally, during another operation in the areas of Qalandiya and Al-Bireh in the Binyamin Region, soldiers apprehended three terrorists, including an armed terrorist who incited for terrorism and a terrorist involved in assembling explosives.

Israel’s “security forces continue to operate to thwart terrorism in the area and against anyone who harms or attempts to harm Israeli civilians and the security forces,” the IDF said.

Duvdevan, also known as Unit 217, is a special forces unit that carries out covert operations, at times disguised as local civilians, under the IDF’s Commando Brigade.

Judea and Samaria Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
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