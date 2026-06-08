Israeli man arrested for spying for Iran

Israeli authorities said on Monday they have arrested a man in his 30s from Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, accused of spying for Iran.

According to the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the police, the suspect maintained contact with Iranian intelligence operatives in the months leading up to his arrest and carried out assignments on their behalf.

Investigators said the relationship began through a social media platform in late 2025. During that period, the suspect allegedly agreed to perform tasks requested by the operatives in exchange for financial compensation.

An indictment is due to be filed in the coming days.