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News   Israel News

Israeli man arrested for spying for Iran

Investigators said the suspect met his operators through a social media platform.

Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
The headquarters in Lod of the Israel Police's Lahav 433 umbrella organization, responsible for investigating national crimes and corruption, Dec. 25, 2016. Photo by Israel Blizovski/TPS.
The headquarters in Lod of the Israel Police’s Lahav 433 umbrella organization, responsible for investigating national crimes and corruption, Dec. 25, 2016. Photo by Israel Blizovski/TPS.
(Jun. 8, 2026 / Pesach Benson/TPS-IL)

Israeli authorities said on Monday they have arrested a man in his 30s from Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, accused of spying for Iran.

According to the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the police, the suspect maintained contact with Iranian intelligence operatives in the months leading up to his arrest and carried out assignments on their behalf.

Investigators said the relationship began through a social media platform in late 2025. During that period, the suspect allegedly agreed to perform tasks requested by the operatives in exchange for financial compensation.

An indictment is due to be filed in the coming days.

Iran Defense and Security
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
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