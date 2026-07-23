Katz: Terror victim is one of founders of agricultural farms in Judea and Samaria

Defense Minister Israel Katz reacted on Thursday to the stabbing attack that took place near Alon Moreh in Samaria, identifying the victim who was stabbed by Palestinians, and saying that the Israel Defense Forces will not hesitate to dismantle terrorism across Judea and Samaria.

“I wish a speedy recovery to Itamar Cohen, one of the founders of the agricultural farms in Judea and Samaria, who was wounded in a terrorist attack near Alon Moreh. I strengthen him and his family members and pray for his complete healing,” Katz tweeted.

He added that Palestinian terrorism has decreased by more than 80% thanks to the “aggressive policy” led by the government. But, he said, “we must not be mistaken—the Palestinian terrorism still exists, and we continue to act against it at all times and in all places.

Katz said that just as Israel’s security forces dismantled the terrorist infrastructures in the terror camps of Jenin, Tulkarem and Nur Shams, they will not hesitate to do the same in additional villages and camps.

“Terrorism will not deter us or achieve its goal. On the contrary—just as we established 104 new communities and legalized 160 farms—we will continue to strengthen the settlements ... as part of the State of Israel’s security strategy, and to continue developing Judea and Samaria while maintaining uncompromising security for its residents and for the security of all Israeli citizens,” the defense minister said.

Cohen, 51, was evacuated from the scene by a military helicopter to receive medical care at a hospital. He sustained serious wounds, the Magen David Adom national emergency service said.