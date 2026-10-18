Katz threatens strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned on Saturday night that the Jewish state is prepared to launch powerful strikes against Iran, including its energy infrastructure, in a possible future confrontation.

“We are prepared to strike Iran with full force, and this time all energy targets as well,” Katz told Israel’s Channel 14, adding that such attacks could set the Islamic Republic back decades. He also claimed that the Iranian regime was close to collapse.

Katz separately revealed that the Israel Defense Forces has prepared a contingency plan for a potential uprising in Judea and Samaria, including evacuating Palestinian residents from cities where terrorist activity is detected.

“We evacuate the residents and deal with it, as in Gaza,” he said, adding that Israel could launch the operation preemptively if intelligence indicated an imminent uprising.