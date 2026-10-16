More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

‘I want to hold a Kalashnikov and shoot Jews': IDF reveals letter by Yahya Sinwar’s son

“I am constantly making pistols, tanks and Kalashnikovs out of paper and cardboard,” the boy wrote to his father.

JNS Staff
The letter in which Ibrahim Sinwar, 10, expresses a desire to shoot Jews. Credit: IDF.
The letter in which Ibrahim Sinwar, 10, expresses a desire to shoot Jews. Credit: IDF.
(Oct. 16, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday night published a letter written by Ibrahim Sinwar, the son of former Hamas terrorist chief Yahya Sinwar, at the start of the war, when he was 10 years old, in which he expressed a desire “to hold a Kalashnikov and shoot Jews.”

The letter was recovered by IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip in 2024.

Yahya Sinwar masterminded the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks in southern Israel, which killed more than 1,200 people, wounded thousands and resulted in 251 people being taken hostage to Gaza. He was killed in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Oct. 16, 2024.

In the letter addressed to his father, Ibrahim expresses how much he misses him, writing that in his spare time he “makes pistols, tanks and Kalashnikovs out of paper and cardboard” and declaring his desire “to hold a Kalashnikov and shoot Jews.”

“I, Ibrahim, In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful Beloved father, I miss you very much! I want to hug you and see you victorious, and I want to proclaim ‘Allah is the greatest,’ hold a Kalashnikov and shoot Jews,” reads the letter, according to a translation provided by the IDF.

“When will you come back and sleep with your arms around me? I am constantly making pistols, tanks and Kalashnikovs out of paper and cardboard. My Lord, I wish the war would end and that I see you well. May Allah protect you, father. I want you to pray for me. Peace be upon you, and the mercy of Allah and His blessings,” it adds.

Ibrahim Sinwar's letter includes drawings depicting weapons, tanks near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, and missiles being fired at the Jewish state. Credit: IDF.
Ibrahim Sinwar’s letter includes drawings depicting weapons, tanks near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, and missiles being fired at the Jewish state. Credit: IDF.

The letter includes drawings by Ibrahim depicting weapons and tanks near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, and missiles being fired at the Jewish state.

“The letter and drawings illustrate how Sinwar’s murderous ideology is reflected in the upbringing of his children, revealing the impact of Hamas’s values of hatred and violence on the younger generation in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said.

Sinwar was convicted in 1989 by an Israeli court for six murders and sentenced to five life sentences, which he was supposed to serve until his death. However, in October 2011, he was released from jail—having served 22 years—as part of the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange.

Following his release, Sinwar gained power and popularity within Hamas, becoming its Gaza leader in 2017 by defeating incumbent Ismail Haniyeh in a secret internal election among the group’s members in Gaza and Israeli prisons.

In August 2024, Sinwar was chosen to head Hamas’s so-called political bureau, replacing Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran on July 31 that year.

Meanwhile, Israeli security forces continue to work to degrade Hamas’s military and financing capabilities and to prevent the terrorist group from rebuilding its infrastructure.

On Wednesday, the IDF killed two terrorists involved in smuggling weapons into the Strip in the Khan Yunis area, the military said on Thursday.

The operation, conducted in conjunction with the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet), targeted Basel Nabil Abd al-Rahman Kashta and Ahmad Raja al-Shaer, according to the IDF.

The two men were reportedly responsible for procuring and trading arms and facilitating their smuggling into the Palestinian enclave, and were killed to remove an immediate threat to Israeli civilians and troops operating in the Yellow Line ceasefire area.

Measures were taken to minimize harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.

In parallel, Israeli soldiers dismantled a 1.5-kilometer (0.9-mile) underground tunnel that crossed the Yellow Line in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF said on Thursday.

The tunnel contained rooms intended for Hamas terrorists, according to the military.

Engineering troops from the Gaza Division’s Southern Brigade, working with the Yahalom elite combat engineering unit, sealed and dismantled the tunnel as part of ongoing operations to remove terrorist infrastructure near the Yellow Line, which marks IDF military deployment positions under the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement.

Gaza Strip Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Pennsylvania state senator Judy Schwank, a Democrat. Credit: Senate Democratic Caucus, courtesy of Judy Schwank.
U.S. News
Pennsylvania governor will sign IHRA definition bill when it passes legislature, state senator says
Judy Schwank told JNS that “if we can get it through both bodies and get it to the governor’s desk, he will sign it.”
October 15, 2026 05:08 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli National Security Minister and Otzma Yehudit party chairman Itamar Ben Gvir attends a press conference in Jerusalem ahead of the general election in Jerusalem, Sept. 22, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
More Judaism, more victory: Ben-Gvir seeks revamped IDF code of ethics
Army conduct would place “central emphasis on Jewish moral values rooted in the Bible, Jewish ethics, Hebrew law and the nation’s traditions across generations.”
October 16, 2026 12:52 AM
David Isaac
Julie Menin Brad Hoylman-Sigal Mark Levine
U.S. News
‘Indefensible,’ Jewish leaders say of NYC comptroller opting to abort city’s Israel Bonds investments
The reversal “sends an unfortunate signal at a time of rising antisemitism and sustained efforts to isolate Israel economically,” Evan R. Bernstein, CEO of B’nai B’rith International, told JNS.
Oct. 15, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Jerry Seinfeld attends the TV Academy's 2026 Televerse Festival - Hall Of Fame at JW Marriott LA Live on Aug. 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Seinfeld tells Chicago heckler he’ll send ticket money to Israel
The Combat Antisemitism Movement condemned the disruption, calling claims that Israel commits genocide and kills children a modern blood libel.
Oct. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
02:52
Israel leaps in 2026 IMF financial growth forecast
02:35
Herzog meets with Azerbaijan Jewish community
02:09
‘I want to hold a Kalashnikov and shoot Jews': IDF reveals letter by Yahya Sinwar’s son
01:46
‘Tailored to the haredi way of life': Dozens of ultra-Orthodox soldiers complete training
01:08
Italian mayor walks back Gaza vow for Jewish educators
00:07
Cyprus moves closer to Israel with new parliamentary group
21:11
Illinois man arrested for alleged mass shooting plot, possibly on Hindu site
20:24
Colombia says it is leaving the anti-Israel Hague Group
16:49
Rubio tells Lebanese president not to give seized explosives back to Hezbollah
16:26
Lawsuit aims to block Kushner’s diplomatic role without Senate confirmation
16:20
US military denies Iranian claim that it sunk ship in Hormuz Strait with naval mine
15:57
US sanctions Iranian financial institutions
15:41
Restituted Nazi-looted Kandinsky painting sells for $42 million
14:22
Treasury warns of Iranian regime’s alleged misuse of religious charities to fund terrorism
13:22
Netanyahu confirms he held a direct call with Syrian president
12:51
IDF apprehends terrorist from dismantled Jenin terror network
12:31
UK Labour Party to stop working with Green Party over ‘Zionism is racism’ motion
12:06
FBI probing letters with ‘suspicious substances,’ return address linked to dem socialists
11:47
‘Fake news,’ Huckabee says of report US pushing for Israeli unity government
11:37
Execution of Fort Hood shooter won’t be livestreamed, Trump says
08:47
Herzog, Kazakh counterpart talk bilateral ties in Baku
08:30
Herzog meets with Chinese foreign minister in Azerbaijan
08:21
‘Do not test us:' Netanyahu warns enemies during eastern border visit
08:11
Israel Ports Company proposes inland terminals for India-Europe corridor
07:45
Herzog urges broader ties with Asia, denounces terror and boycotts at Azerbaijan summit
07:07
Death toll in Kiryat Gat Intel factory explosion rises to two
06:34
Voting gets underway at Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide
06:13
Slovak president congratulates Israel Chamber of Commerce on 25th anniversary
05:55
Israel Police bust suspected terror cell in Judea and Samaria
05:44
IDF dismantles terror tunnel crossing Gaza’s Yellow Line
05:33
Israel Police ‘prepared for any scenario’ on Election Day
05:12
Police arrest five after car carrying Palestinians breaks through Jerusalem checkpoint
04:58
Israel slams Ireland over hotel cancellations for antisemitism conference
04:36
Witkoff: Hostages’ reunions with families among ‘most meaningful moments of my life’
04:17
Ben-Gvir, eyeing Defense Ministry, vows to rewrite IDF ethics code
03:56
Israeli embassy in US hosts screening of ‘NAZA: The Real Story’
03:34
Netanyahu hails revival of Israel’s ties with Latin America
03:13
CENTCOM denies threatening civilian ships in Iran naval blockade
02:44
Voting opens at Israeli diplomatic missions ahead of Oct. 27 election
02:35
ADL congratulates Germany’s new antisemitism commissioner
02:14
IDF reinforces Judea and Samaria with 98th Division, vows zero tolerance for violence
01:54
Israeli forces arrest five in raids on charities linked to Hamas, PFLP
01:34
IDF kills more than 100 terrorists in northern Gaza operation
01:14
IDF: Suspicious vehicle hits security guard near Ariel, driver flees
00:07
UAE joins international antisemitism forum for first time
21:37
Rubio holds memorial for American victims of Oct. 7 at State Department
18:20
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump admin from penalizing groups aiding International Criminal Court
15:01
US agrees to sell 12 Apache helicopters to Israel
14:43
Colombia to launch ‘major effort’ to combat Jew-hatred, foreign minister says
14:31
Congressional panel sworn in to weigh bringing Philadelphia Jewish museum under Smithsonian umbrella
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Is there a final solution to the Jewish problem?
October 15, 2026 01:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Mitchell Bard
Column
How out of touch with reality is J Street?
Mitchell Bard
Casey Weiss. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Anti-Zionists bar Jewish preschool teachers from an Italian study trip
Casey Weiss