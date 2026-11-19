The Knesset on Wednesday approved in a preliminary reading a bill that would strip lawmakers who refuse to recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization of their rights as MKs, the parliament said.

The amendment to Basic Law: the Knesset, sponsored by MK Ofir Katz (Likud), passed 48-0, sending it to the Arrangements Committee, which will decide where it is deliberated.

“This law states that a Member of the Knesset who does not recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization will not receive a salary from the State of Israel,” Katz said. “It is absurd that we even need to legislate such a law.”

Opposition MKs, including Arab lawmakers, walked out before the vote, leaving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition alone in the plenum, Hebrew media reported.

The Yashar party, led by Gadi Eisenkot, told Channel 14 it would not take part in “Likud’s shows” and called every Likud proposal on Wednesday “embarrassing trolling.”

On Tuesday, the Eisenkot-led bloc that is seeking to replace Netanyahu elected Yashar MK Matan Kahana as Knesset speaker over Katz, with the backing of the Arab Joint List and Ra’am parties.