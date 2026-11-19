Knesset lawmakers voted 8-1 on Wednesday to extend Israel’s national state of emergency until March 18, 2027, the parliament said.

The plenum approved a recommendation by the temporary Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, following a government request.

The declaration is usually renewed for a year, but the temporary committee formed after the Oct. 27 Knesset election can only approve four-month extensions, Hebrew media reported.

The declaration has been in effect since the Jewish state’s founding in 1948, when the Provisional State Council issued it.

It lets the government enact emergency regulations that can override Knesset legislation, subject to legal limits. It also keeps certain laws and orders that depend on the emergency in force.