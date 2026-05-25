Netanyahu congratulates Slovenia’s new prime minister

In a sign of warming ties between Israel and Slovenia, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a friendly note congratulating Slovenia’s newly appointed prime minister, Janez Janša, on Sunday.

“Yesterday, I spoke with my friend @JJansaSDS and congratulated him on his re-election as Prime Minister of #Slovenia. I wish him much success and we agreed to work together to put our countries back on a path of friendship and cooperation,” wrote the Israeli premier.

Yesterday, I spoke with my friend @JJansaSDS and congratulated him on his re-election as Prime Minister of #Slovenia.



I wish him much success and we agreed to work together to put our countries back on a path of friendship and cooperation. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) May 24, 2026

The election of Janša, who will serve his fourth term as prime minister, will mark a significant shift in Slovenia’s foreign policy toward the Jewish state. He has consistently voiced support for Israel and condemned antisemitism.

Janša’s position stands in sharp contrast to that of outgoing prime minister Robert Golub, under whom Slovenia recognized a Palestinian state, became the first European nation to enforce a complete arms embargo on Israel and announced a ban on the import of goods from Judea and Samaria.

Janša, who had been unseated by Golub and his center-left Freedom party, in April 2022, narrowly lost again in March elections. However, Golub failed to form a governing coalition opening the way to Janša’s ascent.

Slovenia’s National Assembly approved Janša’s government on Friday.