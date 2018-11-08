Two Israelis suffered minor injuries Wednesday when ‎a bus traveling across the Binyamin area of Samaria ‎came under fire. ‎

According to available details, Palestinian ‎terrorists opened fire on the bus as it was making ‎its way from Beit El to Jerusalem. The driver and ‎one of the passengers were lightly wounded by glass ‎shards.‎

Magen David Adom paramedics treated both on site ‎before transporting them to the Hadassah Mount ‎Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem for further treatment.‎

IDF and Border Police troops launched a search for ‎the terrorists. ‎Magen David Adom paramedic Shalom Galil recalled, ‎‎"When I arrived at the scene, I saw a bus standing ‎there with its window shattered. A 35-year-old man ‎who sat in the front seat and a 30-year-old bus ‎driver suffered minor injuries from glass shards.‎

‎"We treated them and then evacuated them to the ‎hospital. It’s a miracle that an incident like this ‎ended with only minor injuries,” he said. ‎