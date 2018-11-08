Palestinian terrorists open fire on a bus traveling from Beit El to Jerusalem
Driver, one passenger wounded by glass shards • IDF manhunt for terrorists ongoing • Paramedic: It’s a miracle that an incident like this ended with only minor injuries.
Two Israelis suffered minor injuries Wednesday when a bus traveling across the Binyamin area of Samaria came under fire.
According to available details, Palestinian terrorists opened fire on the bus as it was making its way from Beit El to Jerusalem. The driver and one of the passengers were lightly wounded by glass shards.
Magen David Adom paramedics treated both on site before transporting them to the Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem for further treatment.
IDF and Border Police troops launched a search for the terrorists. Magen David Adom paramedic Shalom Galil recalled, "When I arrived at the scene, I saw a bus standing there with its window shattered. A 35-year-old man who sat in the front seat and a 30-year-old bus driver suffered minor injuries from glass shards.
"We treated them and then evacuated them to the hospital. It’s a miracle that an incident like this ended with only minor injuries,” he said.