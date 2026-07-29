Netanyahu calls US-Israel alliance a ‘wall of granite’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday dismissed reports of friction with U.S. President Donald Trump, describing their White House meeting as “one of the best meetings that we’ve had.”

Speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Netanyahu dismissed claims of a rift in U.S.-Israel ties. “I always hate to disappoint our would-be critics who are trying to find cracks in our alliance,” the premier said. “And what they find like today is a wall of granite.”

BREAKING: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin @netanyahu pushes back on reports of cracks in his relationship with President Trump:



"One of the best meetings that we've had."



"I always hate to disappoint our would-be critics who are trying to find cracks in our alliance. And what… pic.twitter.com/14qbzhd31I — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 29, 2026

“We have a common commitment,” Netanyahu added. “We don’t want to see this fanatic regime in Tehran have nuclear weapons. We have a common goal, and it’s gonna be achieved.”

The roughly hour-long meeting was Netanyahu’s first face-to-face session with Trump since February, before the two countries’ joint military campaign against Iran. Netanyahu was also in Washington to attend the funeral of former Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who died on July 11.