Sa’ar mocks Iranian supreme leader’s post about ‘cancerous tumor of Israel’

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Tuesday mocked comments by Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who wrote this week that the “shaken Zionist regime and the cancerous tumor of Israel are approaching the final stages of their wretched existence.”

Sa’ar responded on X: “Sounds familiar. I remember someone with a similar surname who used to say it. BTW, where are you?”

Israel and the United States killed Mojtaba’s father, then-Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, on Feb. 28 in a surprise joint strike in Tehran. Mojtaba reportedly sustained serious injuries in the attack and has not appeared publicly since. He is currently believed to be operating from a heavily secured, secret location.

Before his assassination, Ali Khamenei wrote on his X account on June 4, 2025, that, “based on a definite divine decree, the Zionist regime is collapsing.”