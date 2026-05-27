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News   Israel News

Sa’ar mocks Iranian supreme leader’s post about ‘cancerous tumor of Israel’

The Israeli foreign minister noted that Mojtaba Khamenei’s father had also previously said the “Zionist regime” was ending.

May 27, 2026
JNS Staff
A banner with images of Iran's late and new supreme leaders, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is seen at the entrance of Jamkaran Mosque during Eid al-Adha on May 26, 2026 in Qom, Iran. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
A banner with images of Iran’s late and new supreme leaders, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is seen at the entrance of Jamkaran Mosque during Eid al-Adha on May 26, 2026 in Qom, Iran. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
( May 27, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Tuesday mocked comments by Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who wrote this week that the “shaken Zionist regime and the cancerous tumor of Israel are approaching the final stages of their wretched existence.”

Sa’ar responded on X: “Sounds familiar. I remember someone with a similar surname who used to say it. BTW, where are you?”

Israel and the United States killed Mojtaba’s father, then-Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, on Feb. 28 in a surprise joint strike in Tehran. Mojtaba reportedly sustained serious injuries in the attack and has not appeared publicly since. He is currently believed to be operating from a heavily secured, secret location.

Before his assassination, Ali Khamenei wrote on his X account on June 4, 2025, that, “based on a definite divine decree, the Zionist regime is collapsing.”

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