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News   Israel News

Israeli forces nab terrorist who took part in 2007 shooting

Shadi Jumaa, who participated in the murder of Israeli civilian Ido Zoldan, was apprehended in Qalqilya.

May 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers raid the Samaria city of Qalqilya, Dec. 4, 2025. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Israeli soldiers raid the Samaria city of Qalqilya, Dec. 4, 2025. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
( May 27, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli security forces have arrested a Palestinian terrorist who took part in the 2007 fatal shooting of an Israeli civilian during a joint operation in the Samaria city of Qalqilya, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Israel Defense Forces, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Police’s Gideonim Unit 33 apprehended Shadi Jumaa following what they described as a prolonged intelligence and operational effort.

According to the joint statement, Jumaa was involved in the Nov. 19, 2007, shooting near the village of Funduq in which Ido Zoldan was killed.

Israeli authorities said Jumaa had recently been released from detention by the Palestinian Authority prior to his arrest.

He was transferred to Shin Bet for questioning, the statement said.

Security forces said they would continue operations to prevent attacks against Israeli civilians and personnel.

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Judea and Samaria
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