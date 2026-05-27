Israeli forces nab terrorist who took part in 2007 shooting

Israeli security forces have arrested a Palestinian terrorist who took part in the 2007 fatal shooting of an Israeli civilian during a joint operation in the Samaria city of Qalqilya, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Israel Defense Forces, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Police’s Gideonim Unit 33 apprehended Shadi Jumaa following what they described as a prolonged intelligence and operational effort.

According to the joint statement, Jumaa was involved in the Nov. 19, 2007, shooting near the village of Funduq in which Ido Zoldan was killed.

Israeli authorities said Jumaa had recently been released from detention by the Palestinian Authority prior to his arrest.

He was transferred to Shin Bet for questioning, the statement said.

Security forces said they would continue operations to prevent attacks against Israeli civilians and personnel.