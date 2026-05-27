More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Katz: Gaza emigration plan to be carried out ‘at the proper time’

“We committed that Hamas would not rule Gaza, either civilly or militarily—and so it will be,” said the defense minister.

May 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz delivers a message to Hezbollah on April 2, 2026, after the Lebanese terrorist organization launched dozens of rockets into Israeli territory during the Passover seder meal. Credit: Elad Malka/Israel Ministry of Defense.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz delivers a message to Hezbollah on April 2, 2026, after the Lebanese terrorist organization launched dozens of rockets into Israeli territory during the Passover seder meal. Credit: Elad Malka/Israel Ministry of Defense.
( May 27, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s plan for voluntary emigration of Gazans will be implemented “at the proper time and in the proper manner,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday.

“We committed that Hamas would not rule Gaza, either civilly or militarily—and so it will be,” Katz said in a statement confirming the elimination by the Israel Defense Forces of Mohammed Odeh, the new head of Hamas’s military wing and a key figure in the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

“The plan for voluntary emigration from Gaza will also be implemented, all at the proper time and in the proper manner,” added the defense minister.

A survey published in Britain’s Telegraph in March 2025 revealed that 52% of Arabs from Gaza, or more than 1.1 million individuals, would leave the enclave either temporarily or permanently if given the opportunity.

Jerusalem’s Security Cabinet on March 22, 2025, approved Katz’s proposal to establish a directorate within his ministry to facilitate voluntary emigration from the Strip.

Katz stressed at the time that his initiative aligned with the vision of U.S. President Donald Trump, who had previously touted a plan to turn Gaza into a real estate development and relocate its some 2.2 million residents.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi
Israel News
IDF’s top lawyer dismissed over role in Sde Teiman affair
The chief of staff is also considering demoting the former Military Advocate General once all the facts have been gathered in the criminal proceedings against her.
May 27, 2026
"Borne to the Heavens in a Tempest" by artist David Fisch, oil on canvas, 2026. Credit: Hazut.
Feature
New online art platform showcases artists from Judea and Samaria
Hazut highlights the work of painters and photographers from Israel’s biblical heartland.
May 27, 2026
Judith Segaloff
A graphic released by the Israeli military describes Mohammed Odeh as the head of Hamas’ military wing and intelligence headquarters and labels him “eliminated” following an IDF strike. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israel kills Hamas military chief tied to Oct. 7 attack
Mohammed Odeh had replaced Izz al-Din al-Haddad, who was eliminated earlier this month.
May 27, 2026
Joshua Marks
Arab Israelis attend a prayer as they mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, in Jaffa, on July 9, 2022. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel’s Muslim population reaches 1.85 million ahead of Eid al-Adha
Israel’s Muslim population grew by approximately 34,000 people over the past year. However, the annual growth rate slowed to 1.8% in 2025, down from 2.2% the previous year.
May 27, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a security assessment at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, May 26, 2026. Photo by Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu orders IDF to expand op against Hezbollah in Lebanon
“The IDF is operating with large forces on the ground and seizing dominant terrain,” said the Israeli premier.
May 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Texas State Capitol building
U.S. News
Texas Dem who called for Zionists to be imprisoned, castrated loses primary
Sheriff’s deputy Johnny Garcia defeated sex therapist Maureen Galindo in Texas’s 35th Congressional District after she said that Zionists “belong in prison.” In the Republican Senate primary, Ken Paxton trounced incumbent Sen. John Cornyn after endorsement from Trump.
May 27, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Netanyahu
JNS TV / The Quad
Fears emerge over a new possible US–Iran deal
May. 26, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The dark roots of ‘Jewish supremacy’
Moshe Phillips
Senior Contributing Editor
Funny, you don’t look like a Bibi supporter!
Ruthie Blum