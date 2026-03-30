Six IDF soldiers wounded in Southern Lebanon

Three Israeli soldiers were severely wounded and three others were moderately injured on Sunday in separate incidents in Southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Two of the severe casualties resulted from an anti-tank missile strike, while the others were hurt when a drone hit near them.

A sixth soldier suffered moderate injuries in an unrelated operational accident.

All were evacuated to the hospital and their families were notified.

An IDF soldier was killed in action in Southern Lebanon, the military announced on Sunday morning. He was identified as Sgt. Moshe Yitzchak Hacohen Katz, 22, from New Haven, Conn.

Hezbollah began firing rockets and suicide drones at Israel on March 2, in retaliation for the Jewish state’s targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the opening strikes of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” against the regime on Feb. 28.

In response to the terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce agreement with Lebanon, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered IDF troops to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks.