Son of Israel’s US envoy transferred to rehabilitation after terrorist attack

Neriya Leiter, the son of Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, has been discharged from Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center and transferred to neurological rehabilitation nearly seven weeks after being critically injured in a terrorist ramming attack. He remains unconscious but is breathing independently, the hospital announced on Wednesday.

Leiter, an Israel Defense Forces reservist, was struck by a Palestinian terrorist at a checkpoint on Route 443 near Maccabim on Sept. 23. The attacker was shot dead by Israeli security personnel. Leiter suffered severe head injuries and underwent multiple brain and orthopedic surgeries, spending several weeks in intensive care.

The Leiter family thanked the hospital staff for their care and requested privacy and continued prayers for Neriya’s recovery