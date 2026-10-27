Three arrested in Negev over suspected vote-buying for United Arab List

The Israel Police overnight Monday arrested three Negev residents on suspicion of attempting to bribe voters to support the United Arab List (Ra’am) in Tuesday’s Knesset election, the force said.

The suspects, residents of the Shaqib al-Salam (Segev Shalom) and Ar’ara areas, allegedly planned to distribute money in exchange for votes.

Police said searches of their homes uncovered envelopes containing tens of thousands of shekels in cash, along with notes and other evidence. The suspects were taken in for questioning and were expected to appear in court on Tuesday for a hearing on extending their detention.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a “serious incident on Election Day,” saying that suspects had been arrested with “envelopes of money and ballots for Mansour Abbas.” He demanded that law enforcement authorities investigate the incident.