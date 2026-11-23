Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said he is working to secure the disarmament of Hamas and the creation of a new security reality in Gaza in a way that would give Israel the “confidence” to withdraw from the Strip, in an interview published on Saturday.

Blair, who sits on U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, which oversees the Gaza ceasefire, told The Sunday Times’ Matthew Syed that the U.N.-backed plan would replace Hamas with a new Palestinian government supported by the international community.

“Whilst Hamas are there threatening Israel, Israel is going to continue to impose those restrictions,” he said, adding that the aim was “to do the disarmament of Hamas in a way that gives confidence that as they disarm Israel withdraws.”

Blair called the plan “perfectly sensible,” adding, “We have just got to be given a chance to make it work.”

He also described the central struggle across the Middle East as one between those who want tolerant societies and those who seek to turn Islam into a political ideology, saying the Arab-Israeli conflict has “that element also to it because of Hamas, which is part of the Muslim Brotherhood.”

Blair said he remains optimistic about the prospects for peace, while acknowledging that his views on democracy in the region have become more “nuanced” since his time in office. “You have got to get there in stages,” he said.