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UN Watch chief seeks indictment of UNRWA head

Hillel Neuer accused outgoing commissioner-general Philippe Lazzarini of enabling Hamas and called for criminal charges.

Canaan Lidor
UN Watch executive director Hillel Neuer speaks at the JNS second annual International Policy Summit in Jerusalem on June 22, 2026. Credit: JNS.
UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer speaks at the JNS second International Policy Summit in Jerusalem on June 22, 2026. Photo credit: JNS.
(June 22, 2026 / JNS)

The executive director of U.N. Watch on Monday called for the indictment of Philippe Lazzarini, the outgoing commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East ( UNRWA), accusing him of crimes against humanity over the agency’s alleged role in enabling and perpetuating Hamas terrorism.

Speaking at the second JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, Hillel Neuer, executive director of the Geneva-based watchdog organization, argued that UNRWA had become deeply intertwined with Hamas and should be held accountable for its actions and failures.

“For years, UNRWA has been funded by Western governments—the European Union, Canada, Australia and others—with millions of dollars,” he said. “Yet it has not resettled a single Palestinian refugee. Its structure perpetuates the conflict rather than resolves it.”

He challenged UNRWA’s repeated claims that it teaches U.N. values and human rights, citing senior figures in the agency’s teachers’ unions who he said had ties to Hamas.

Among them is Suhail al-Hindi, the longtime head of UNRWA’s teachers’ union in Gaza, whom Neuer described as a member of Hamas’s political bureau who was photographed with the late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who Israeli troops killed in 2024.

He also cited Fathi al-Sharif, head of UNRWA’s teachers’ union in Lebanon, who was killed in an Israeli strike. Hamas later identified al-Sharif as one of its leaders.

“I’m not telling you he was Hamas,” said Neuer. “Hamas told you he was Hamas.”

He dismissed repeated claims by U.N. officials that Hamas’s clandestine nature made such affiliations difficult to detect. “It wasn’t underground,” he said. “It was public. It was on social media. Hamas announced it openly.”

With Lazzarini preparing to leave office some six years after his appointment to head UNRWA, Neuer said the time had come for legal accountability.

“We are demanding the indictment of Philippe Lazzarini for crimes against humanity,” he said.

Neuer praised the United States for ending roughly $400 million in annual funding to UNRWA but warned that several Western governments—including France, Britain, Canada and Australia—continue to support the agency financially.

“The battle is far from over,” he said. “UNRWA has become an arm of Hamas. If we want accountability and if we want peace, governments must stop funding it.”

Middle East Anti-Israel Bias JNS 2026 International Policy Summit
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an experienced journalist and international correspondent for JNS, covering Europe, Australia and global Jewish affairs.
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