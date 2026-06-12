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News   Israel News

US building military base on Gaza border with no clear purpose

A security source: The chance of fighting resuming in the Gaza Strip is greater than the possibility of a diplomatic agreement.

Danny Zaken
US troops at the Civil-Military Coordination Center in Kiryat Gat during Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit on Oct. 24, 2025. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/POOL.
US troops at the Civil-Military Coordination Center in Kiryat Gat during Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit on Oct. 24, 2025. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/POOL.
(Jun. 12, 2026 / Israel Hayom)

International focus is currently away from the Gaza Strip, but it has emerged that the Gaza Board of Peace, along with the organizations and figures operating under its umbrella, are trying to advance U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan despite the difficulties.

The main obstacle to the move was and remains the Hamas refusal to hand over its weapons, as stipulated in the plan, with the latest talks held in Cairo also failing to produce a formula acceptable to the terrorist organization’s leaders.

Despite the deadlock on this issue, the Board of Peace is moving ahead with infrastructure for the next steps. Among other things, expert committees have prepared plans in a range of civilian fields, including education, infrastructure and rubble removal, ahead of the Gaza Strip’s rehabilitation phase.

Israel Hayom has learned that the U.S. military has begun building a huge base on the Gaza Strip border, not far from the IDF camp near Kibbutz Re’im. The base is intended to serve as a military and civilian headquarters for the organizations and forces that will arrive in the area to advance the Trump plan, and to replace the multinational headquarters that was located in Kiryat Gat.

At the height of operations in Kiryat Gat, representatives from more than 24 countries staffed the multinational headquarters, including several Arab countries, but the overwhelming majority left when the war against Iran broke out.

As part of the infrastructure work at the new base, plans include the construction of a tower intended for command and control of forces in the field. It has also emerged that the Americans have already begun issuing tenders for construction of the base, including tenders for the supply of mobile structures intended for use by the forces and headquarters until permanent buildings are established at the site.

Five countries have approved sending troops

At this stage, five countries have agreed to send forces to the area—Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Albania. Three additional countries, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Azerbaijan, have expressed a willingness in principle to join the move. However, most of the countries have now suspended their consent in practice due to the war with Iran, although Indonesia has said it is continuing to train its designated force, which numbers about 5,000 troops, ahead of the mission.

Israel, it should be recalled, refuses to allow soldiers from hostile countries, such as Pakistan and Turkey, to arrive in the area.

According to security sources, the construction of the new U.S. base is being fully coordinated with the Israeli Defense Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces, which are responsible for providing the necessary assistance and coordination on the ground. The assessment in Israel’s security establishment is that the base could be staffed within a few months, but as long as there is no progress on the Hamas front, activity there will be limited to coordination and preparatory work.

One security source told Israel Hayom that, according to current assessments, the chance of renewed fighting in the Gaza Strip is greater than the possibility that Hamas will actually be disarmed through a diplomatic agreement.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security Hamas
Danny Zaken
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