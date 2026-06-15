WATCH: European taxpayer money continues to flow to Palestinian terrorists, Israel says

The European Union continues to deliver funds to the Palestinian Authority, despite the latter’s ongoing violation of its commitments such as ending payments to terrorists and their families, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in a video released on Sunday.

The head of the P.A., Mahmoud Abbas, promised, in a letter dated June 9, 2025, to French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, ahead of a French-Saudi U.N. conference on the two-state solution, to stop paying monthly stipends to the families of Palestinian security prisoners and “martyrs,” cease incitement to violence and anti-Israel propaganda, and to advance democratic elections for the Palestinians, the ministry noted.

Abbas failed to follow through on all three commitments, “Yet European taxpayer money still flows to terrorists through Palestinian Authority funding,” the Foreign Ministry tweeted.