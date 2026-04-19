WATCH: Israel completes preparations for Yom Hazikaron

The Israeli Defense Ministry has completed preparations for Yom Hazikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism, which will begin at sundown on Monday and conclude 24 hours later.

Some 170 Israeli soldiers have been killed during their military service since last Yom Hazikaron, according to figures released by the ministry on Thursday.

Another 54 disabled veterans died over the past year due to complications from wounds sustained during their service and were also recognized as fallen service members.

The updated data brings the total number of those who have died in defense of the country since 1860—when Jewish residents began establishing neighborhoods outside Jerusalem’s Old City walls—to 25,644, the ministry said.