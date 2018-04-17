Pro-Palestinian NGOs offer support for Gaza-border rioters

A number of NGOs have made statements and launched social media campaigns related to the violent confrontations along Gaza’s border on Fridays, beginning March 30, 2018, under the label of “Great March of Return.”

Analysis of thee posts and reports show a consistent pattern of erasing the context, including the stated aim of trampling the fence in order to enable masses of Palestinians to cross, and the threats to Israeli civilians living a few hundred meters from the border; the Palestinian use of civilians (including women and children) as human shields; and the central role of terror organizations, including Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The numerous instances of Palestinian minors hurling rocks and approaching the border are scrubbed from the NGO reports, as well as a video of a 7-year-old Palestinian girl sent across the border for propaganda purposes.

Furthermore, in alleging that the Israeli military had violated international law in killing a number of Palestinians involved in the violence, the NGOs ignore the evidence that the majority of deaths were of members of terror organizations.

The following showcases a selection of extreme bias by human rights NGOs:

On April 13, 2018, Amnesty released a statement titled “ Israeli forces must end the use of excessive force in response to ‘Great March of Return’ protests

On April 13, 2018, Amnesty tweeted #Gaza #Gaza #stopexcesiveforce

States

Ignores the fact that Israeli civilians live in extremely close proximity to the border and that Israeli soldiers were deployed to protect these civilians and the border when alleging that “While some Palestinian demonstrators have thrown stones and other objects towards the fence, it’s hard to believe how this would be an imminent danger to the lives of well-equipped soldiers protected by snipers , tanks and drones” (emphasis added).

, tanks and drones” (emphasis added). States “The Israeli authorities are obligated to respect the right to peaceful protest and, even if violence may occur, only the minimum force necessary to address it can be used. Having consistently ignored the human rights of Palestinian refugees for 70 years, Israel must at least hear their demands and allow peaceful demonstrations and protests to take place” (emphasis added). While the statement is fraught with misinterpretations of international law, this claim in particular simply points to Amnesty’s political motivations. It further ignores that the protests were far from peaceful

On April 13, 2018, tweeted #Israel

Tweeted Troubling news that #Israel has deployed 100 snipers to the Gaza border for today’s Land Day protests. The authorities must refrain from using excessive force.”

On April 13, 2018, Al Mezan published a press release

On April 12, 2018, Al Mezan and Adalah sent a letter

States targeting of civilians and deliberate attacks that lack necessity and that are conducted disproportionately.” At least five Hamas operatives are included in Al Mezan’s list of “civilians” killed.

and deliberate attacks that lack necessity and that are conducted disproportionately.” are included in Al Mezan’s list of “civilians” killed. Refers to the border between Israel and Gaza as a “ separation fence .”

States unarmed Palestinian civilian protesters in the Gaza Strip is illegal. Live gunfire on unarmed civilians constitutes a brutal violation of the international legal obligation to distinguish between civilians and combatants. Israel is obligated to act in accordance with international law. Adalah will call for an investigation into those responsible for today’s deadly incident in Gaza and will demand that those found responsible for the killings be brought to justice” (emphasis added).

in the Gaza Strip is illegal. constitutes a brutal violation of the international legal obligation to distinguish between civilians and combatants. Israel is obligated to act in accordance with international law. Adalah will call for an investigation into those responsible for today’s deadly incident in Gaza and will demand that those found responsible for the killings be brought to justice” (emphasis added). In a tweet, Adalah further claimed #Israel #law #Palestinian #Gaza @haaretzcom

On April 12, 2018, three Breaking the Silence employees signed a letter The Guardian expressing “sorrow at Gaza shootings” stating “Instructing snipers to shoot to kill unarmed demonstrators who pose no danger to human life is another product of the occupation and military rule over millions of Palestinian people, as well as of our country’s callous leadership, and derailed moral path.” It was later revealed that, in contrast to the headline in The Guardian , two of the three did not serve as snipers.

expressing “sorrow at Gaza shootings” stating “Instructing snipers to shoot to kill unarmed demonstrators who pose no danger to human life is another product of the occupation and military rule over millions of Palestinian people, as well as of our country’s callous leadership, and derailed moral path.”

On April 7, DCI-P tweeted: “Our investigation confirms Israeli forces killed 13-year-old Hussein Mohammad Adnan Madi in Gaza yesterday around 4 pm local time. He sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen & was later pronounced dead at Shifa hospital. #GazaReturnMarch #GazaReturnMarch DCI-P tweeted @DCIPalestine #GazaReturnMarch

DCI-P did not question why children were present at the violent clashes on the border.

On April 15, 2018, these NGOs petitioned the High Court of Justice

Ignoring the fact that the majority of deaths were part of the Hamas terrorist organization, states that “Tveit [WCC General Secretary] called for prayers and solidarity with the people of Gaza. ‘ We pray for the victims and their families ’”

On April 12, 2018, these NGOs were a signatory on a statement by US Churches and Christian Agencies

Officials of the Norwegian Refugee Council including Jan Egeland Karl Schembri NRC statement

Tweeted Hamas did not ” (emphasis added).

” (emphasis added). Tweeted mass nonviolent protest” (emphasis added).

On April 7, 2018, AIDA released a statement

On April 12, 2018, members of CodePink confronted

On April 13, 2018, EuroMed Rights and FIDH called on the European Union

*Organizations with alleged links to the PFLP terrorist organization. See NGO Monitor’s report “The European-Funded NGO PFLP Network.”