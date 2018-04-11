Palestinian Authority falsifies concentration-camp photo as Arab victims of Jews

Holocaust abuse: Palestinian Authority TV misrepresented a photo of concentration-camp victims as Arabs and wrote that Jews burned Arabs in ovens. P.A. TV lie #1: P.A. TV distorted a photo of victims murdered in a concentration camp. P.A. erased the images of corpses in striped concentration camp uniforms; erased images of the American soldiers who had liberated the camp; erased images of the concentration camp buildings; and presented photo of the remaining dead bodies as Arab victims of Jews in 1948. P.A. TV lie #2: P.A. TV claimed that the Jewish fighters burned Arabs in ovens in 1948: “And they [the Jews] burned the women and children in the village’s oven.” P.A. TV lie #3: Photo of victims of massacre in the Sabra and Shatila refugee camp by Christian Lebanese was likewise presented as Arab victims of Jews in 1948. Just days before Israel’s Holocaust Memorial Day, P.A. Holocaust abuse and exploitation has reached a new low. P.A. TV misappropriated a photo showing hundreds of dead bodies at the Nazi concentration camp at Nordhausen, originally a subcamp of Buchenwald, presenting them as Arabs killed by Jews on April 9, 1948 in the Arab village of Deir Yassin. The actual picture, which was taken right after liberation of the concentration camp by the American army, was carefully distorted by P.A. TV so that the images of the corpses in the striped concentration-camp uniforms, the American soldiers and the concentration-camp buildings were not seen. The following caption was added by P.A. TV: “When they killed and mutilated the bodies of 250 women, children and elderly residents.” The P.A. TV video, which was broadcast this week on the anniversary of the Deir Yassin battle, also included a photo (right) of victims of the massacre at the 1982 Sabra and Shatila refugee camp by Christian Lebanese, which was likewise misrepresented as showing Arabs who were killed by Jews.

Actual image: Sabra and Shatila massacre Source: Institute for Palestine Studies

P.A. TV broadcast this picture (below right) which is distorted from its original, erasing the soldiers and buildings on the sides and leaving the images of the bodies.

P.A. TV misuses this image as victims at Deir Yassin

The third lie in the P.A. TV video, was the following text printed on the screen under the photo: “And they [the Jews] burned the women and children in the village’s oven.” Whereas, Arab civilians were killed at Deir Yassin during the battle, it is a complete historical distortion to claim that Jewish fighters “burned the women and children in ovens.”

The P.A. TV video opens with the screen with the words:

“Deir Yassin Massacre” [P.A. TV, April 9, 2018]

PMW Note About Deir Yassin: Jewish fighters from the Irgun and Lehi military groups, part of the forces opening the blockaded road to Jerusalem, attacked the Arab village of Deir Yassin on April 9, 1948. When the battle was over, the village had fallen and in addition to the Arab fighters killed, 107 civilians were also killed. Narratives differ as to whether the civilians were killed in the crossfires or were intentionally murdered by the Irgun and Lehi fighters.