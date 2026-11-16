37-year-old charged with hate crime for antisemitic attack in downtown Chicago in September

Joseph Haynes, 37, of Chicago was arrested on Sunday and charged with two felonies, a count of aggravated battery in a public place and a hate crime, the Chicago Police Department said on Monday.

Haynes is accused of committing a hate crime for allegedly hitting a 38-year-old man in downtown Chicago, steps from the Ogilvie Transportation Center, a public transit hub, on Sept. 17, according to police.

The arrest report states that Haynes asked the victim, who was wearing a kippah, if he was Jewish and a Zionist, punched him the face causing a “laceration to his upper lip” and yelled “free Palestine,” CBS News reported.