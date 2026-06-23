Bipartisan resolution calls on Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah amid ceasefire violations

Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) introduced a joint resolution on Tuesday condemning Hezbollah for repeatedly violating a ceasefire and calling on the Lebanese government to disarm the Iran-backed terrorist group.

The move comes as Israel and Hezbollah continue to exchange fire despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire framework that calls for Hezbollah to halt attacks and withdraw its forces from areas south of the Litani River, where the Lebanese army is expected to gradually assume control.

“Lebanese Hezbollah is a ruthless terrorist organization that has repeatedly violated ceasefire agreements, launching rockets, missiles, and drones at Israeli communities in clear defiance of negotiated terms,” Lawler stated. “We should all reject any attempt by Iran or Hezbollah to undermine peace.”

The resolution cites the June 3 joint statement by the United States, Israel and Lebanon, which said that “the future of the relationship between Israel and Lebanon must be decided by the two sovereign governments” and rejected efforts by any state or nonstate actor, including Iran and Hezbollah, to deny the Lebanese people their sovereignty and freedom.

“The Lebanese people have made it crystal clear they do not want to live under the boot of the Iranian regime,” Gottheimer stated. “This resolution stands with them and demands that Hezbollah put down its weapons and stop acting as Iran’s proxy.”

“Iran does not get to determine Lebanon’s future,” he added. “The Lebanese people do.”