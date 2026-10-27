Brooklyn sex offender who targeted children in synagogues gets 30 years in prison
“The defendant has demonstrated that he poses a grave danger to children,” stated the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
Joseph Grunwald, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on Oct. 22 for enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct and receiving child pornography, federal prosecutors said.
The 34-year-old had received probation twice for sexually abusing children. He pleaded guilty in August.
Grunwald solicited explicit images from two boys online in 2023 while registered as a sex offender, prosecutors said. He distributed one boy’s image in a group chat without the boy’s knowledge and later threatened him, including after chasing him through a synagogue.
“The defendant has demonstrated that he poses a grave danger to children,” stated Joseph Nocella Jr., U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
Grunwald’s prior convictions involved sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl in a synagogue and a 13-year-old boy. He received 10 years of probation in the first case and three years of probation in the second.