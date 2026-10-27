‘If you’re hungry in the city, this building’s for you,’ Met Council says of new, $25 million, artificial intelligence-powered Brooklyn warehouse

Needy people often have to take whatever is available when they go to a food pantry, but at the Met Council’s new Brooklyn warehouse, they can order the groceries they need in advance for home delivery or pickup.

“We’re not just building a warehouse,” David Greenfield, CEO of the Met Council, told JNS. “We’re building the infrastructure to fight poverty on a much larger scale.”

The new warehouse, which JNS visited on Monday, took about five years to develop. It’s a “revolution,” Greenfield told JNS.

“You don’t do this unless it’s something that you’re really passionate about,” he told JNS, of the “labor of love.”

The Met Council opened the $25 million, artificial intelligence-powered food distribution site in Brooklyn on Monday, unveiling a 22,000-square-foot facility designed to expand its efforts to fight hunger and serve hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers in need.

David Greenfield, CEO of Met Council, at the opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.

The Canarsie facility, whose opening drew about 250 people, is the largest capital project in the Jewish anti-poverty organization’s history. It will increase the Met Council’s network of more than 200 food pantry partners across the five boroughs and expand its delivery of nutritious groceries and medically tailored meals, it said.

“We’re investing $25 million into the future of fighting poverty in New York City,” Greenfield told JNS. “What’s really amazing is that a Jewish organization is leading it, and we’re serving everyone.”

Met Council serves more than 350,000 New Yorkers annually via its food and social-service programs. The new warehouse was built to accommodate up to a million people annually, and the Met Council aims to eventually triple its current reach, it said.

“Wherever you’re from, wherever language you speak at home, if you’re hungry in the city, this building is for you,” Greenfield told attendees.

The facility incorporates advanced cold storage, automation and artificial intelligence to help the Met Council manage inventory and distribute food more efficiently.

It will support the organization’s regular pantry network, year-round kosher and halal food distributions and efforts to provide medically tailored meals and groceries to eligible Medicaid recipients through New York’s Social Care Network program.

Rabbi Yeruchim Silver, director of New York government relations for Agudath Israel of America, at the opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.

Rabbi Yeruchim Silber, director of New York government relations at Agudath Israel of America, told JNS that the warehouse would make the Met Council’s operations more efficient and help it serve more people.

“It’s about being able to help more people in a way that respects their dignity,” he said.

Joseph Allerhand, co-president of the Met Council, said that the facility represents a commitment to helping people facing food insecurity, including working-class and middle-class families who may struggle to afford groceries.

“This building is a physical manifestation of the commitment of the Met Council to serve those who need our help the most, to feed the hungry,” he told attendees.

Mark Levine, New York City comptroller, praised the Met Council’s use of technology. The project will change food distribution across the city and help recipients obtain groceries suited to their individual needs, he said.

Mark Levine, comptroller of New York City, at the opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.

Levine, who is Jewish and who recently drew critical responses from Jewish organizations for saying that the city would no longer invest in Israel Bonds, said that it is significant that a project led by the Jewish community serves New Yorkers of all backgrounds. (Levine later clarified that the city was bound, when it came to Israel Bonds, by his predecessor’s decisions.)

Thomas DiNapoli, New York state comptroller, told attendees that there is growing demand for food assistance. The warehouse’s technology can reduce waste and serve more people, he said.

“Everybody’s afraid of AI,” DiNapoli told attendees. “I finally met the answer: David. This warehouse is something good coming out of AI.”

Former New York City Council speaker Adrienne Adams, who is running to be N.Y. lieutenant governor alongside Gov. Kathy Hochul, said that the City Council allocated $25 million toward the project during her tenure.

She remembered the Met Council assisting her constituents who faced housing difficulties and praised its work supporting New Yorkers through hard times.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez connected the Met Council’s anti-poverty work with public safety, drawing on his experience growing up in a family that needed aid.

Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn 1 of 17 A ribbon cutting for the opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Credit: Courtesy. 2 of 17 Joseph Allerhand, co-president of Met Council, at the opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. 3 of 17 Eric Gonzalez, Brooklyn district attorney, at the opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. 4 of 17 Adrienne Adams, former speaker of the New York City Council and Democratic nominee for N.Y. lieutenant governor, at the opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. 5 of 17 David Greenfield, CEO of Met Council, at the opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. 6 of 17 The opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. 7 of 17 Adrienne Adams, New York state lieutenant governor candidate, at the opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Credit: Courtesy. 8 of 17 Mark Levine, comptroller of New York City, speaks at the opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. 9 of 17 The opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. 10 of 17 The opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Credit: Courtesy. 11 of 17 The opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Credit: Courtesy. 12 of 17 The opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Credit: Courtesy. 13 of 17 The opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Credit: Courtesy. 14 of 17 David Greenfield, CEO of the Met Council, at the opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Credit: Courtesy. 15 of 17 Joseph S. Allerhand, co-president of Met Council, speaks as David Greenfield, CEO of the nonprofit, looks on at the opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Credit: Courtesy. 16 of 17 Adrienne Adams, a candidate for New York state lieutenant governor, at the opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Credit: Courtesy. 17 of 17 Joseph S. Allerhand, co-president of Met Council, speaks as David Greenfield, CEO of the nonprofit, looks on at the opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Credit: Courtesy. Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn A ribbon cutting for the opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Credit: Courtesy. Joseph Allerhand, co-president of Met Council, at the opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. Eric Gonzalez, Brooklyn district attorney, at the opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. Adrienne Adams, former speaker of the New York City Council and Democratic nominee for N.Y. lieutenant governor, at the opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. David Greenfield, CEO of Met Council, at the opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. The opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. Adrienne Adams, New York state lieutenant governor candidate, at the opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Credit: Courtesy. Mark Levine, comptroller of New York City, speaks at the opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. The opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. The opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Credit: Courtesy. The opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Credit: Courtesy. The opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Credit: Courtesy. The opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Credit: Courtesy. David Greenfield, CEO of the Met Council, at the opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Credit: Courtesy. Joseph S. Allerhand, co-president of Met Council, speaks as David Greenfield, CEO of the nonprofit, looks on at the opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Credit: Courtesy. Adrienne Adams, a candidate for New York state lieutenant governor, at the opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Credit: Courtesy. Joseph S. Allerhand, co-president of Met Council, speaks as David Greenfield, CEO of the nonprofit, looks on at the opening of a new Met Council AI-powered warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.

“My family had to get help from others to survive here in Brooklyn,” Gonzalez told attendees.

“I’m not ashamed of that,” he said.

Helping families facing hardship can strengthen communities and contribute to public safety, he added.

Greenfield closed his remarks by quoting a commandment from the Torah to care for “the widow, the orphan or the stranger.”

“A stranger is someone you don’t know,” he said. “That is what an open hand looks like. It’s open to everyone. It doesn’t matter if you know who they are, you don’t know who they are. That’s what New York is all about.”