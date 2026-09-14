City Harvest’s holiday food drive helps put food on tables of Jewish New Yorkers

City Harvest, New York City’s first and largest food rescue organization, is in the midst of its annual High Holidays Food Drive. The effort provides kosher items at a time of year when gathering around the table holds particular significance for Jewish families and communities.

According to the UJA-Federation of New York, one in four Jewish New Yorkers struggles to make ends meet, underscoring the need for food assistance.

The drive falls during Hunger Action Month, an annual campaign throughout September dedicated to raising awareness and inspiring action to combat hunger in New York City and beyond.

“Every New Yorker deserves to celebrate the holidays with food on the table that reflects their traditions and meets their dietary needs,” said Jilly Stephens, CEO of City Harvest. “The High Holidays Food Drive is an important way for our city to support our neighbors so they can observe the holidays with dignity.”

Last year, it collected more than 3,000 pounds of nutritious, culturally appropriate food for Jewish New Yorkers.

This year, it plans to deliver 9.2 million pounds of food, including fresh produce and kosher meat, to 29 kosher-food programs across the city.

The drive runs through Oct. 2.