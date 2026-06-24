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Columbia tent camper unseats chairman of Dem Hispanic caucus

Darializa Avila Chevalier’s victory over incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat caps off a trio of wins for candidates who made opposition to Israel a focus of their campaigns for New York congressional seats.

Andrew Bernard
Democratic congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier speaks during the "Our Team, Our Year" Get Out The Vote rally at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York, on June 18, 2026. Photo by Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images.
Democratic congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier speaks during the “Our Team, Our Year” Get Out The Vote rally at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York, on June 18, 2026. Photo by Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images.
(June 23, 2026 / JNS)

Two years ago, Darializa Avila Chevalier occupied Columbia University quad as part of the Gaza Solidarity Encampment. Come November, she will likely be heading to Congress after winning Tuesday’s Democratic primary in New York’s 13th Congressional District.

Chevalier, who frequently wears a keffiyeh, made allegations that Israel is committing “genocide” a focal point of her campaign, lost the endorsement of a local liberal group after she refused to condemn Hamas, could not answer repeated questions from reporters about whether convicted murderers belong in prison and opposes deportation in all circumstances.

Her opponent, incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.), called those positions “extreme,” said Chevalier was “unfit for office” and declared that “voters are smart enough to see that.”

Despite or because of those positions, 49.4% of Democratic voters in the 13th District, which includes Harlem and parts of the South Bronx, chose Chevalier over the 45.9% who favored Espaillat, with 88% of votes counted at press time. The Associated Press called the race for Chevalier less than two hours after polls closed.

Chevalier’s defeat of Espaillat, a five-term congressman who chairs the Democratic Hispanic caucus in the House, may prove to be the biggest bombshell for incumbent Democrats amid a trifecta of wins for candidates endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America in the Empire State on Tuesday.

In addition to Chevalier, former New York City comptroller Brad Lander trounced sitting Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) in the 10th District and New York state Assembly member Claire Valdez handily won the open seat in New York’s 7th District over Brooklyn Borough president Antonio Reynoso to replace retiring Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-N.Y.).

All three had the support of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a fellow socialist who has made opposition to Israel a central part of his political identity and who has proven willing to take on the Democratic Party establishment.

Espaillat lost despite the backing of Democratic leaders in Congress and the state, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council.

While the wins for Chevalier, Lander and Valdez are likely to make incumbent Democrats nervous as they head deeper into primary season, Republicans signalled eagerness on Tuesday to campaign against the socialist insurgents.

“Every House Democrat, in safe and competitive districts alike, will now answer to the radicals calling the shots,” stated National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Mike Marinella.

“Americans should be terrified by where the Democrat Party is headed,” he said.

U.S. Politics
Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
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