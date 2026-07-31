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Columbia University global center to open this summer in Tel Aviv

“This is long overdue,” Columbia Jewish and Israeli Students said of the three-year delay.

Tel Aviv, July 30, 2026. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Tel Aviv, July 30, 2026. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Miriam Alster
(July 31, 2026 / JNS)

A Columbia University professor announced this week that the school will open its long-planned global center in Tel Aviv.

Nadav Eyal, an adjunct professor at Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs, announced the imminent opening on a Monday episode of the “Call Me Back” podcast, according to the student newspaper.

The university, which offers a dual-degree program with Tel Aviv University, initially announced the center in April 2023, saying that it would “build on its existing collaborations in Israel and facilitate further engagement and partnerships.” Its launch was delayed following the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The location in Tel Aviv will become Columbia’s 11th global center, joining Amman, Beijing, Istanbul and Paris.

Columbia Jewish and Israeli Students said the university is “finally opening its Tel Aviv global center this summer after years of delays and calls for its cancellation by protesters.”

They added that “this is long overdue.”

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