More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Divesting from Israel could cost NYC $37 billion in taxpayer losses, per ADL analysis

Ari Hoffnung, of the Anti-Defamation League, told JNS that “we’re not just talking about Israeli bonds and Israeli companies. We’re talking about American companies that do business in Israel and with Israel.”

Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
Wall Street, New York City. Credit: retobkeller/Pixabay.
(Jun. 10, 2026 / JNS)

If New York City divests from companies that conduct business with and in Israel, it could cause more than $37 billion in Big Apple taxpayer losses between 2025 and 2035, according to an analysis which the Anti-Defamation League released on Wednesday.

The report comes as Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City, has called for the city to divest from Israel Bonds. A staunch supporter of the movement to boycott the Jewish state, Mamdani has said that he would have the Israeli prime minister arrested in New York City, and his spokeswoman said that synagogues that host pro-Israel events violate international law.

New York City, which has the fourth-largest public pension system in the country, guarantees pensions for city employees, according to Ari Hoffnung, senior adviser on corporate advocacy at the ADL and managing director of its JLens affiliate.

The city has to compensate for budgetary shortfalls either via higher taxes or fees or cutting “vital services like public safety, education or social services,” Hoffnung told JNS.

“Proponents of BDS need to understand that, based on our research, there will be a real economic cost to taxpayers,” he said. “Any performance gaps of the pensions ultimately fall on taxpayers to resolve.”

Mamdani can appoint at least one trustee to the city’s five pension boards, according to the ADL report.

The ADL and JLens based the analysis on 47 companies, including Airbnb, Amazon, Chevron and Starbucks, that they believe are “BDS top targets.”

They identified the 47 based on whether there have already been efforts to boycott them on anti-Israel grounds and if the companies are among the largest public entities in the country.

The ADL and JLens examined two portfolios from July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2025—one with the 47 companies and one without. The portfolio that excluded the companies that do business with Israel underperformed the portfolio that included them by about 2% annually, according to the report.

“That might not sound like a lot. What’s 2%? You have $100—2% is $2,” Hoffnung told JNS. “But the city pension funds have $300 billion, and they have nearly $80 billion of equities.”

Based on that analysis, the ADL and JLens ran a projection of the next 10 years and determined that there would be a net loss of $37.55 billion if the city’s five pension funds were to follow the wishes of anti-Israel activists.

“It’s a reasonable assumption, when you’re trying to make a forecast, to look at what happened previously and then to say, ‘Look. We don’t know what lies in the future. We live in a very volatile world, but we’re going to assume that the future looks somewhat similar to the past,’” Hoffnung said.

Campaigns to boycott Israel have moved from college campuses to “city halls and state legislators,” and such campaigns are “major economic decisions,” according to Hoffnung.

“We’re not just talking about Israeli bonds and Israeli companies. We’re talking about American companies that do business in Israel and with Israel,” he told JNS. “Most people don’t realize that.”

Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli President Isaac Herzog presents the 2026 Presidential Award for Volunteering to Liora Rubinstein, CEO of the Lone Soldier Center in Memory of Michael Levin, June 9, 2026. Photo by Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.
Feature
Lone Soldier Center honored with Presidential Award for Volunteering
The organization, which has supported more than 15,000 lone soldiers over the past 15 years, was recognized for its contribution to Israeli society at a ceremony in Jerusalem.
June 10, 2026
Steve Linde
Haredi Protest
Israel News
Knesset advances bill recognizing Torah study as national value amid coalition split
Granting the proposal Basic Law status would give it quasi-constitutional weight in Israel’s legal system.
June 10, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Israeli President Isaac during a visit to northern Israel, June 10, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog extends ‘hand of peace’ to Lebanon during northern Israel visit
“My dream is to travel to Beirut, and this dream is still alive, but only if Lebanon’s future is determined in Beirut, and not in Tehran,” he said.
June 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech at Dolmabahce Palace Presidental, in Istanbul, on April 24,2026. Photo by Ozan Kose / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Netanyahu calls Erdoğan ‘antisemitic tyrant’ after Israel threat claims
The Turkish leader is “the last person who can preach morality to the State of Israel” said the Israeli premier, after Erdogan claimed Israel’s actions in Syria and Lebanon endanger Turkey.
June 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands after planting a tree with the Italian prime minister at Villa Doria Pamphili in Rome on May 20, 2026. Photo by Alberto Pizzoli / AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Israel congratulates Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving prime minister
“India and Israel share a unique friendship that continues to grow stronger with each passing year,” said Israel’s Foreign Ministry.
June 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump waving plane Air Force One
U.S. News
Trump vows Iran will ‘pay the price’ for stalling ceasefire talks
“They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them,” said the president.
June 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Parte de un misil balístico iraní se observa cerca del moshav Vered Yericho, en el desierto de Judea, tras ser disparado contra Israel, el 8 de junio de 2026. Foto: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
JNS TV / Meira K Show
Did Iran outsmart Israel and the US? The strategy behind its latest attack
June 10, 2026 09:39 AM
Meira K
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
On marathons and mitzvahs
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon is compromised
Moshe Phillips