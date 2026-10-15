In since-deleted post, El-Sayed defended ‘friend’ who supported Brotherhood

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Democratic nominee for Senate in Michigan whose opponent has said has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, referred in a since deleted 2021 post to Mohamed Soltan, who was jailed for providing material support to the Brotherhood, as a “friend,” the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Soltan is the son of a senior Brotherhood official, who called for killing “Zionists” and argued for “obliterating America,” according to the Beacon .

Eman Abdelhadi, an assistant professor at University of Chicago and El-Sayed’s half-sister, has said that El-Sayed’s mother was involved with the Brotherhood in college.

The Republican Jewish Coalition has called El-Sayed “the most antisemitic Senate candidate in America.”