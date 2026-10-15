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In since-deleted post, El-Sayed defended ‘friend’ who supported Brotherhood

JNS Staff
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a Democratic candidate for senator in the state of Michigan, at a campaign event at Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Mich., Oct. 22, 2025. Credit: Conlan Houston/Flickr via Wikimedia Commons.
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a Democratic candidate for senator in the state of Michigan, at a campaign event at Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Mich., Oct. 22, 2025. Credit: Conlan Houston/Flickr via Wikimedia Commons.
Conlan Houston
(Oct. 15, 2026 / JNS)

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Democratic nominee for Senate in Michigan whose opponent has said has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, referred in a since deleted 2021 post to Mohamed Soltan, who was jailed for providing material support to the Brotherhood, as a “friend,” the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Soltan is the son of a senior Brotherhood official, who called for killing “Zionists” and argued for “obliterating America,” according to the Beacon.

Eman Abdelhadi, an assistant professor at University of Chicago and El-Sayed’s half-sister, has said that El-Sayed’s mother was involved with the Brotherhood in college.

The Republican Jewish Coalition has called El-Sayed “the most antisemitic Senate candidate in America.”

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