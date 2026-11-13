Newsom’s office tells JNS California governor is reviewing federal education tax-credit program

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, is reviewing whether to opt the state into the federal government’s education tax credit program.

The program, which is part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed last year, allows taxpayers to receive a tax credit up to $1,700 for donating to eligible charities that provide K-12 scholarships. Married couples filing jointly can receive a credit up to $3,400. States have until Jan. 1 to join the program for next year.

Corbin Farias, a communications specialist in Newsom’s office, told JNS that “we are reviewing the program.”

On Nov. 5, 62 California Jewish organizations, including Jewish California, StandWithUs and the Simon Wiesenthal Center, sent a letter to Newsom urging him to opt into the program.

“As Jewish organizations, we write to share the distinct benefits it offers Jewish families in both public schools and Jewish day schools, recognizing that communities of every background across the state stand to benefit as well,” the letter stated. “Jewish day schools sustain Jewish identity and anchor Jewish communal life in cities across California. Yet tuition puts that education out of reach for many families, or forces them to make significant financial sacrifices to offer their children that opportunity.”

“Participation would also open the program to public and charter school students, including low-income Jewish students, whose families could use scholarships for tutoring, after-school programs, special education services and other needs,” the letter added.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is among the governors who have opted their states into the program.