Israir awaits authorization for Miami flights

Israeli airline Israir said on Monday that it is waiting for final authorization to launch flights to Miami.

The move by Israel’s second biggest carrier would see it go head to head against Israel’s national carrier, El Al, to and from the Sunshine State.

“Tokyo and Miami are not currently included in the list of destinations for the Spring–Summer 2027 season, as the company is awaiting the final approvals required to operate the routes,” according to an Israir statement. “Once the approval processes are complete, the company will consider incorporating these destinations into the flight schedule.”

Travel consultants said that the expected competition on the Miami route will benefit travelers by lowering airfares on this popular transatlantic flight.

“Anytime an Israeli airline starts competing on one of El Al’s nonstop routes it leads to better airfares and more options to the flying public,” Mark Feldman, CEO of Jerusalem’s Ziontours, told JNS.” First JFK and if they add Miami, Israir can take a nice bite of El Al’s business.”

El Al operates seven weekly flights to Miami, running a monopoly on the route.

“Increased competition on popular routes—specifically to the United States and Miami—is exactly what the Israeli consumer needs: more choices, greater flexibility, and competitive prices,” said Yoni Waxman, deputy chairman of Israel’s Ophir Tours. “This move delivers real value to passengers flying from Israel to Miami, as well as in the opposite direction, for the large Israeli community currently based in Miami.

“Israir’s planned service to Miami is excellent news, even if it will take time to launch,” said Eshet Tours CEO Gil Hahn. “Alongside New York, Miami is an important destination for Israeli and Jewish travelers, as well as a major tourist destination, and it will help bring fares down over the medium to long term.”

No U.S. carrier flies to Israel from Miami.

American Airlines previously serviced the route but abruptly canceled it in March 2023.