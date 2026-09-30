More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Mamdani’s new Jew-hatred strategy fails to address his ‘hateful rhetoric,’ City Council member says

The new City Hall plan also ignores “the violence against Jewish New Yorkers he is fueling,” Inna Vernikov told JNS.

Rebecca Szlechter
Mamdani Lander
U.S. Mayor Zohran Mamdani partakes in a sukkah hop in Brooklyn alongside Brad Lander, a former city comptroller and Democratic nominee for a safe congressional seat, as New Yorkers celebrate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, Sept. 29, 2026. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office.
(Sept. 30, 2026 / JNS)

Inna Vernikov, a Jewish member of the New York City Council and co-chair of its bipartisan task force on fighting Jew-hatred, isn’t impressed with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s new strategy to fight antisemitism.

“The mayor’s plan to combat antisemitism fails to address one key question: How do we combat the hateful rhetoric that rolls out of the mayor’s own mouth and the violence against Jewish New Yorkers he is fueling?” Vernikov told JNS.

New York Jewish leaders told JNS that the City Hall strategy, unveiled on Tuesday, is “such a disappointment and frankly unworthy of the mayor and administration” and that in its neglect of anti-Zionism, it is “like writing a report on lung cancer without mentioning smoking.”

Julie Menin, the first Jewish speaker of the City Council, told JNS that some parts of the plan are helpful.

“When more than half of all hate crimes in our city target Jewish New Yorkers, despite our community representing only around 10% of the population, it’s abundantly clear that combatting antisemitism is an urgent and substantial challenge for all of our city government, and indeed, all of us,” Menin said.

“I’m pleased the mayor’s plan shares certain prongs of the council’s five-point plan to combat antisemitism, including support for security and Holocaust education,” she told JNS.

Menin has been a staunch supporter of Israel, including visiting the Jewish state, and one of the sites attacked on Oct. 7, in February 2024. She has also marched in Israel Day parades in New York City.

Mamdani, who campaigned on having the Israeli prime minister arrested, broke with City Hall tradition by skipping the most recent pro-Israel parade.

U.S. Politics
Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter is a reporter at JNS based in New York City.
EXPLORE JNS
Broadway theater
U.S. News
US colleges with history of anti-Israel activism to stage play with Oct. 7 survivor testimony
A Cornell University student told JNS that it is “vital that my peers are exposed to the truth.”
September 30, 2026 03:36 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
A Flydubai Boeing 737-800. Source: Wikipedia Commons.
Israel probes flydubai incident as terror attack after co-pilot allegedly stabs captain
The co-pilot reportedly sought to seize control of the Tel Aviv-bound plane and was subdued by crew members and passengers.
September 30, 2026 04:21 AM
JNS Staff
Mamdani Shavuot David Niederman
U.S. News
US Jewish leaders slam new Mamdani plan to fight Jew-hatred
Ignoring the connection between anti-Zionism and Jew-hatred “is a big evasion, very disappointing,” Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch told JNS. “I think that the mayor knows better.”
Sept. 29, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
United Nations
U.S. News
Record number of states boycott UN event for 25th anniversary of anti-Israel Durban conference
The Israeli envoy to the global body told JNS that the United Nations must confront antisemitism “with the same seriousness as every other form of racism.”
Sept. 28, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
Breaking News
12:11
Rescue flight from Saudi Arabia lands in Israel
12:02
Federation condemns attack on Palestinian village in Samaria
08:14
Regev seeks flydubai flight freeze after cockpit attack
08:00
Israeli firm wins $150 million US military counter-drone deal
07:25
Mossad probes suspected plot to crash flydubai plane
07:05
Second flydubai flight to Tel Aviv turns back to Dubai
04:41
Iran-backed terror leader celebrates US pullout from Iraq
04:40
Report: IDF chief cancels planned US visit amid heightened alert
03:48
US Senate blocks resolution on Judea and Samaria rights report
03:03
Melbourne imam calls for shunning Jews, taking up arms
03:01
Herzog wishes Morocco’s Fatima El Mansouri ‘every success’ in new role as PM
02:58
Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv diverted to Saudi Arabia after hijacking alert
02:16
Syria says it foiled Hezbollah sabotage plot in Daraa, arrested 3
02:07
Netanyahu briefs Lapid on election security threats
02:03
Haredi protesters rally in Jerusalem to back draft evaders
17:13
Los Angeles can keep cross, Nativity displays, appeals court rules
15:07
Judge allows lawsuit against Jewish Miami Beach mayor after police question woman over Facebook post
15:07
‘Money can’t buy values,’ Israeli envoy in NY says of Mamdani Jew-hatred strategy
13:46
US federal agency releases $300 million for security grants to houses of worship, nonprofits
13:21
Iranian currency reportedly falls to record low
13:17
New Mamdani Jew-hatred plan ‘fails to address a central issue that the mayor himself has perpetuated,’ Jewish groups said
11:39
Mamdani releases what he says is NYC’s first strategy on Jew-hatred
11:21
Conservative synagogue in Michigan to be first stop of Leo Terrell ‘American tour against hate’
10:53
Mamdani helped distribute food in Queens for Sukkot holiday
10:17
Cornell young dem socialists lead ‘from river to the sea’ chant, praise ‘student intifada’ at talk with AOC
07:00
AG backs disqualifying Balad head Abu Shehadeh from race
06:19
Israeli envoy on son wounded in terror attack: ‘We need a miracle’
05:20
Thousands arrive at Hebron’s Cave of the Patriarchs for Sukkot prayers
05:02
McGurk book details Biden clashes with Netanyahu over Iran attack
04:02
IDF video shows Hamas terrorist forcing boy to haul machine gun in Gaza
04:00
Three-quarters of Israeli Jews think 15-point Gaza plan will fail
03:37
Gallant: Israel killed Hezbollah terrorist who suspected pagers
03:15
UK top diplomat vows ‘reset’ on Israel, Gaza
02:58
Netanyahu denies reports Egypt warned of impending Oct. 7 attack
02:54
2 US fighter squadrons land in Israeli Air Force base
02:53
US lawmaker urges boycott penalties over Dutch customs checks
02:37
Netherlands summons Israeli ambassador
02:31
Ex-Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar to sue Netanyahu over Oct. 7 allegations
02:16
Israel eliminates northern Gaza Hamas brigade leader
01:39
Israeli security forces clash with over 100 Israeli rioters in Palestinian village
00:07
CENTCOM rejects Iranian claim of control over Strait of Hormuz
23:06
Iranian MP warns regional governments’ ‘palaces’ could be targets in next war
14:44
Anti-Israel protesters used misleading info to register for LA synagogue event, amended suit alleges
14:43
US-Iran talks continuing in New York: Iranian state media
14:21
‘NY Times’ games engineering director reportedly shot dead in Bay Area parking lot
11:43
UN adviser Albanese apologizes for saying Jews were called ‘Muslims’ in Nazi camps
08:59
Iranian embassy denies link to thwarted terror attack near UK airbase
08:42
Greece: United Hatzalah joins search for missing Modi’in man
08:33
Counter Terrorism Policing: Five British nationals held on suspicion of terror plot near RAF base
08:13
Miliband tells pro-Palestinian Labour Party members: ‘You were right’
More Updates
JNS TV
Netanyahu UNGA United Nations General Assembly 2026
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Netanyahu’s UN speech exposes the failure of ‘land for peace’
September 28, 2026 05:36 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Can September surprises topple Benjamin Netanyahu?
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jennifer Kouzi. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
Motaz Azaiza and the curious case of media silence
Jennifer Kouzi