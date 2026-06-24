‘Truly a campaign we can all be proud of,’ Goldman says, conceding to Lander

A few hundred supporters of Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) packed the Mezzanine in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday night, filling the room with applause, campaign talk and cautious optimism, as they awaited results in the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District.

An energetic atmosphere lasted much of the evening, until disappointment spread across the room as it became clear that the Jewish congressman would lose his bid for a third term.

Brad Lander, former New York City comptroller who is also Jewish and who pushed Goldman to follow his lead and accuse Israel of “genocide,” won the Democratic primary by a wide margin. With 92% of votes counted at press time, Lander had 55,060 votes (65.8%) to Goldman’s 28,445 (34%).

When Goldman arrived to deliver his concession speech, supporters erupted in cheers and gave the congressman a warm welcome.

“Tonight, the voters of New York’s 10th Congressional District have spoken, and while this is certainly not the outcome I hoped for and worked so hard for, I respect their decision,” Goldman told supporters.

He said that he called Lander to congratulate him and to wish him well.

Several attendees told JNS they supported Goldman because of his experience in Congress and his outspoken support for Israel and the Jewish community.

“It’s not time for someone new to figure out what needs to be done,” a supporter, who wouldn’t share a name, told JNS. “We’re in such a unique moment that we need someone with experience.”

The voter also expressed concern about rising Jew-hatred.

“It’s unfortunately growing,” he told JNS.

Though not Jewish, the anonymous voter said that he has many Jewish friends and family members and was saddened by what he sees as increasing hostility toward Jews.

Rep. Dan Goldman primary night event 1 of 5 Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) gathered with family and supporters in Manhattan on election night in the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District, June 23, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. 2 of 5 Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), not pictured, gathered with supporters in Manhattan on election night in the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District, June 23, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. 3 of 5 Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), not pictured, gathered with supporters in Manhattan on election night in the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District, June 23, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. 4 of 5 Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), not pictured, gathered with supporters in Manhattan on election night in the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District, June 23, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. 5 of 5 Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), not pictured, gathered with supporters in Manhattan on election night in the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District, June 23, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. Rep. Dan Goldman primary night event Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) gathered with family and supporters in Manhattan on election night in the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District, June 23, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), not pictured, gathered with supporters in Manhattan on election night in the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District, June 23, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), not pictured, gathered with supporters in Manhattan on election night in the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District, June 23, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), not pictured, gathered with supporters in Manhattan on election night in the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District, June 23, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), not pictured, gathered with supporters in Manhattan on election night in the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District, June 23, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.

Referring to a cafe owner, who recently returned Goldman’s money and said that his business was unwelcome due to his support for Israel, the voter said that the incident was “disgusting.”

“This is New York,” he told JNS. “The fact that we had what Dan went through at the coffee shop a couple days ago, it’s disgusting.”

Sid Winston, of Brooklyn, told JNS that he was disappointed by the outcome and viewed the race as part of a larger political shift within New York City.

“We gave a lot of effort to keep him in office,” Winston said.

Winston told JNS that the result would likely increase his political involvement.

“I have to get even more involved because, apparently, the progressive movement is taking such a deep root in New York City, we have no choice,” Winston said.

During his concession speech, Goldman reflected on his four years representing the district and thanked family members, staff, volunteers and supporters.

He also used the speech to address antisemitism, a subject that has remained central to his public profile since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attacks in Israel.

“Jews have been at the forefront of every single civil rights issue in this country for the past century,” Goldman told supporters.

He added that “antisemitic tropes and stereotypes, some of which I heard personally on this campaign, will ultimately be the undoing of our democracy if we all don’t lean in and speak out, even if it’s not politically expedient.”

Goldman also urged Democrats to remain united despite internal disagreements.

“The Democratic Party has always been at its strongest when it has welcomed a broad coalition of voices,” he said.

While acknowledging the loss, Goldman told supporters that his commitment to public service and democratic values would continue after leaving Congress.

“We may have lost this battle, but we have not lost the war,” he told the crowd.

As supporters filtered out of the venue, many lingered to embrace campaign staffers and fellow volunteers, bringing an emotional end to Goldman’s bid.