More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

University of Illinois Chicago faces backlash after it failed to protect Jewish students

After an investigation, the university said that a mob blocking Jewish students, accusing them of being “baby killers,” didn’t violate the student code of conduct.

Apr. 1, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman

University of Illinois Chicago faces backlash after it failed to protect Jewish students

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
A boat cruises across the skyline on Aug. 26, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images.
A boat cruises across the skyline on Aug. 26, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
( Apr. 1, 2026 / JNS )

A coalition of mental health professional organizations issued a letter to the University of Illinois Chicago on Monday, warning that the school has failed to provide “a safe, discrimination-free environment for Jewish graduate students,” citing alleged harassment and biased curriculum.

The statement, signed by the Jewish Social Work Consortium, Gesher Community Care, Trauma Informed Learning Alliance and the Chicagoland Jewish Therapists Group, called on the university to “take immediate, visible steps to address antisemitism and antizionism,” including timely investigations and safe reporting mechanisms.

The groups pointed to a series of incidents detailed by Ally Frank, a social work student at the Jane Addams College of Social Work.

Frank told JNS that on Oct. 6, 2025, as vice president of UIC’s Levine Hillel Jewish Student Association, she and fellow Hillel student leaders were tabling and raising awareness about hostages kidnapped by Hamas when “we ended up being surrounded and mobbed by about three dozen students” who shouted accusations including “genocidal baby killers.”

“They said that we have blood on our hands,” she said.

She started recording the students to capture faces “so that when we reported it to the university, hopefully they could identify any of these antagonists,” but that one member of the group “instructed the crowd not to let us leave because they couldn’t trust what we were going to do with these videos and our ‘Jewy’ connection.”

Police were called. It took them approximately 30 minutes to arrive, Frank said.

After reporting the incident to the university and interviews with administrators, what followed was “about three months of essentially radio silence,” Frank told JNS, until a meeting at which the university told Frank that there was no violation of the student code of conduct and it did not “rise to UIC’s level of harassment.”

Frank is hopeful that engaging directly with the university, instead of taking legal action, will help create “immediate and sustainable policy change so that a future class of students doesn’t feel the same way I do and is not impacted the same way that I am.”

She told JNS she has one more year left at UIC and has concerns about her name and face being attached to the accusations against the university, but that “the Code of Ethics for the National Association of Social Workers requires social workers who are bound by this code to call out injustice when they see it.”

If the university does not take adequate steps to address the issue, Frank said she will consult with her team to figure out next steps,"one email, one conversation at a time.”

Campus Antisemitism
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
A pro-Palestinian rally at 46th Street and Second Avenue near the U.N. Headquarters in New York City, Sept. 23, 2025. Credit: SWinxy via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Anti-Israel groups plan protest in New York City against Israel’s death penalty law
The protest denounces the newly approved legislation that expands the use of the death penalty for convicted terrorists and alleges mistreatment of Palestinian prisoners.
Apr. 7, 2026
View from Empire State Building towards Midtown Manhattan, New York City, N.Y. Credit: Dietmar Rabich via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
JPMorgan Chase CEO warns of New York corporate ‘exodus’ over high taxes
“Individuals vote with their feet,” Jamie Dimon wrote in a letter to shareholders.
Apr. 7, 2026
Trump Tucker Carlson
U.S. News
Tucker ‘a low-IQ person’ with ‘absolutely no idea what’s going on,’ Trump says
The U.S. president told the New York Post that “he calls me all the time. I don’t respond to his calls. I don’t deal with him. I like dealing with smart people, not fools.”
Apr. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani attends JFREJ’s “Seder in the Streets” in Union Square Park on April 6, 2026. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office.
U.S. News
Mamdani, Lander, local office hopefuls attend ‘racial and economic justice’ Passover event that ends in arrests at Palantir office in Manhattan
The New York City Police Department told JNS that 15 people were arrested after having “refused multiple lawful orders to disperse.”
Apr. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
New Canaan School in Connecticut. Credit: Noroton/Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Connecticut prep school probes Jew-hatred posts targeting rival high school athletes
“This is not who we are, what we stand for or what we teach,” Fairfield Prep stated, as officials investigate antisemitic social media posts targeting New Canaan High School hockey players.
Apr. 7, 2026
DNC Democratic National Committee
U.S. News
Dem Party to weigh rejecting AIPAC funding
The party is also reportedly considering resolutions that would halt weapons transfers to those implicated “credibly” in violating international law and investigate an airstrike on a school in Iran.
Apr. 7, 2026
David Azran in the debris of his southern Israeli home in the southern Israeli city of Dimona, which was demolished on March 21 by an Iranian ballistic missile, March 29, 2026. Photo by Rina Castelnuovo.
JNS TV / JLMinute
US-Iran tensions escalate as military options and deadlines emerge
Apr. 6, 2026
Alex Traiman, Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Connecting to our essence
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Unlike Israel, many of America’s NATO allies aren’t really allies
Jonathan S. Tobin