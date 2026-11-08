US embassies warn Americans of possible rapid Mideast escalation

U.S. embassies across the Middle East, including in Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain, on Saturday issued security alerts warning Americans of possible airspace closures and flight disruptions.

The alert from the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem cited “the increased threat of armed attacks by Iranian-supported Houthis and Iranian efforts to target U.S. government officials in the region.”

The embassy noted that the Houthis have attacked civilian airports and other critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, causing civilian casualties.

“The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly,” the alert warned.

The Islamic Republic and terror groups it supports “may target other U.S. interests overseas,” including American businesses and institutions, the embassy added.

The embassy urged Americans to enroll in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, locate their nearest bomb shelter and download the Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command app.