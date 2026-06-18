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US lifts blockade of Iranian ports following agreement with Tehran

“All U.S. military blockade enforcement efforts have ceased,” U.S. Central Command stated.

US Navy Iran blockade Hormuz
A naval officer aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7) oversees flight operations from the control tower as the amphibious assault ship sails in the Arabian Sea, amid enforcement of a naval blockade against Iran while executing Project Freedom to support the free flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz in May 2026. Credit: U.S. Navy.
(June 18, 2026 / JNS)

The United States has ended its military blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, and the threat level on ships passing through the waterway has been lowered to moderate, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran on Wednesday night.

U.S. Central Command announced on Thursday that “U.S. forces lifted the blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, in accordance with the President’s direction.”

“American forces are not impeding the transit of vessels to or from Iranian ports,” CENTCOM stated. “All U.S. military blockade enforcement efforts have ceased.”

CENTCOM noted that U.S. Navy vessels will remain in the region to monitor compliance with the agreement and help ensure freedom of navigation.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz on Feb. 28 amid military operations by the United States and Israel against the Islamic Republic. The waterway remained largely disrupted during the ensuing conflict, which also prompted the United States to impose a blockade on shipping to and from Iranian ports beginning April 13.

The Joint Maritime Information Center lowered its threat assessment for the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, while advising anyone traveling the waterway to be wary of “the existence of mines and expect naval presence as clearance operations continue.”

The Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and carries a significant share of the world’s seaborne oil trade, is expected to gradually reopen to normal commercial traffic under the terms of the U.S.-Iran agreement.

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