US strips trio with Iranian regime ties of green cards, processes for deportation

The U.S. State Department said on Friday that federal agents arrested three Iranians with ties to the Islamic Republic regime after the federal government stripped the trio’s lawful permanent resident status.

Seyed Eissa Hasheimi, his wife Maryam Tahmasebi and their son, whom the State Department didn’t name, are in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, and the federal government is pushing for them to be deported.

Hasheimi is the son of Masoumeh Ebtekar, a former Iranian vice president who is infamous for her role as spokeswoman for the terrorists who stormed the U.S. embassy in Tehran in 1979, took hostages and sparked a 444-day crisis.

Maryam and their son entered the United States in 2014 on visas. They received green cards in 2016 under the Obama administration’s diversity immigrant visa program, just months after the Iranian military seized two U.S. Navy vessels and captured 10 American sailors.

Earlier this month, Marco Rubio, the U.S. secretary of state, also terminated the legal status of the niece and grandniece of assassinated Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps major general Qasem Soleimani. They too are in ICE custody.

The federal government also revoked the legal status of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, daughter of Ali Larijani, the assassinated secretary of Iran’s supreme national security, and her husband. Both were deported this year and are barred from future entry into the United States.

“The Trump administration will never allow America to become a home for foreign nationals tied to anti-American terrorist regimes,” the State Department said.