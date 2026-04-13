More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

At NYC event ahead of Yom HaShoah, Holocaust survivors and local officials talk about responsibility of memory

“We need to be remembering the memories of those who were killed in the Holocaust, my grandfather being one of them,” Julie Menin, the New York City Council speaker, told JNS.

Apr. 13, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter

At NYC event ahead of Yom HaShoah, Holocaust survivors and local officials talk about responsibility of memory

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Holocaust Remembrance Emanu El Museum of Jewish Heritage
City Council speaker Julie Menin attends a Museum of Jewish Heritage-A Living Memorial to the Holocaust remembrance event at Temple Emanu-El, New York City, April 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/NYC Council.
( Apr. 13, 2026 / JNS )

Fred Schoenfeld told an audience of several hundred at Temple Emanu-El on New York City’s Upper East Side that he stood before them both as a Holocaust survivor and as “someone who carries the memory of many who are no longer here to speak.”

“I speak because memory matters,” he told the audience on Sunday. “Now that responsibility is shared with you.”

Schoenfeld was one of several speakers at the Museum of Jewish Heritage-A Living Memorial to the Holocaust’s annual remembrance event ahead of Yom HaShoah, which begins April 13.

The event drew Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), city comptroller Mark Levine, City Council speaker Julie Menin and Manhattan borough president Brad Hoylman.

Menin told JNS that “we need to be remembering the memories of those who were killed in the Holocaust—my grandfather being one of them.”

“It is important that we remember what happened,” the council speaker told JNS. “Particularly now, more than ever, with this rise of antisemitism not only in the city but across the globe.”

Holocaust Remembrance Emanu El Museum of Jewish Heritage
City Council speaker Julie Menin attends a Museum of Jewish Heritage-A Living Memorial to the Holocaust remembrance event at Temple Emanu-El, New York City, April 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/NYC Council.

Menin said that younger generations know less about the Holocaust.

“Studies are showing 34% of young people in New York City believe the Holocaust was a myth or exaggerated. That’s shocking,” she told JNS. “The only way we’re really going to counteract that is through education.”

Goldman, who is running for reelection against anti-Zionist, former city comptroller Brad Lander, told the audience that “we all have a responsibility to educate the next generation of Americans about the atrocities inflicted upon the Jewish people by the Nazis.”

“As a member of Congress, I have always and will continue to fight to strengthen protections for Jewish students, organizations and houses of worship and to eliminate the scourge of antisemitism from our society,” he said.

A child survivor from Slovakia, Schoenfeld told attendees that normal life unraveled “step by step.”

“We had a home, a family, routines, small comforts,” he said. “Then, not all at once but gradually, everything changed. Neighbors turned away. We became something less than human in the eyes of others.”

Holocaust Remembrance Emanu El Museum of Jewish Heritage
City Council speaker Julie Menin attends a Museum of Jewish Heritage-A Living Memorial to the Holocaust remembrance event at Temple Emanu-El, New York City, April 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/NYC Council.

Schoenfeld’s testimony underscored the central message of the ceremony—that remembrance is an active responsibility.

“The Holocaust did not begin with camps,” he told attendees. “It began with words, with small acts of exclusion, with people looking away.”

The annual gathering featured performances by the Jewish teen choir HaZamir, remarks from public officials and a candlelighting ceremony honoring victims of the Holocaust.

Jack Kliger, president and CEO of the Museum of Jewish Heritage, told attendees that the museum is “dedicated to making sure there will always be a place in New York where our grandchildren’s grandchildren can come to learn the lessons of the Holocaust.”

Menin told the audience that she is proud to have launched a partnership with the museum to bring every eighth-grade student at a city public school to the museum to see its Holocaust exhibit.

“Education is truly the antidote to hate,” she said.

Holocaust Remembrance Emanu El Museum of Jewish Heritage
City Council speaker Julie Menin attends a Museum of Jewish Heritage-A Living Memorial to the Holocaust remembrance event at Temple Emanu-El, with Rabbi Amy Ehrlich of Temple Emanu-El pictured, New York City, April 12, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/NYC Council.

The council speaker also highlighted legislation that the body passed to fight Jew-hatred, including protest-free buffer zones around religious institutions.

“These bills protect the right to enter and exit synagogues and schools without fear, intimidation or harassment,” she told attendees. “This is not about limiting free speech. It is about ensuring safety and dignity.”

Levine, the city comptroller, told survivors in the audience that “you built families where families had been torn apart. You built communities where communities had been erased.”

“In doing so, you helped shape this city into something stronger, more vibrant and more compassionate,” he said.

Levine described survivors’ willingness to share their stories as a “form of heroism.”

“That is the meaning of this day,” he said. “Not only remembrance but resolve.”

HaZamir
The Jewish teen choir HaZamir performs at a Holocaust remembrance event at Temple Emanu-El in New York City, April 12, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.

Denise Miranda, commissioner of the New York State Division of Human Rights, told attendees that “too often, we speak of the Holocaust as if it is ‘ancient history,’ a black-and-white chapter in a textbook.”

“But the Holocaust ended only 81 years ago. It is a distance so short we can still reach out and touch the hands of those who witnessed it,” she said. “That is a stark reminder that the rise in antisemitism today poses a profound and immediate danger, and it demands an equally urgent response.”

The ceremony culminated with survivors lighting six memorial candles, with each flame representing a million Jews murdered during the Holocaust.

As the room fell silent, generations stood together in reflection, bound by a shared responsibility to remember, to bear witness and to ensure that the lessons of history endure.

“I stand here today because I survived,” Schoenfeld told the audience. “But survival comes with responsibility. The responsibility to bear witness.”

Holocaust
Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter is a senior at Binghamton University majoring in journalism. She has written for Israeli media.
EXPLORE JNS
Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif attends the defense ministers' meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Qingdao, in eastern China's Shandong province, June 26, 2025. Photo by Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Pakistani defense minister says still chance to restart U.S.-Iran negotiations
I do not want to speculate anything, but the environment after the talks is fine,” said Khawaja Asif.
Apr. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
State Department
U.S. News
US strips trio with Iranian regime ties of green cards, processes for deportation
“The Trump administration will never allow America to become a home for foreign nationals tied to anti-American terrorist regimes,” the State Department said.
Apr. 13, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Epic Fury USS Abraham Lincoln
World News
UK AWOL as US announces Hormuz blockade
“We’re not supporting the blockade,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer told BBC Radio 5 Live.
Apr. 13, 2026
David Isaac
Starmer
World News
UK topped per capita antisemitic assaults in 2025, report finds
Israeli ministry ranks Britain highest among major Jewish communities; U.S. leads in total cases but has lowest rate per capita.
Apr. 13, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference at Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer in Ramat Gan, June 8, 2024. Photo by Tomer Appelbaum/POOL.
Israel News
Nuclear enrichment ‘central issue’ for US in talks with Iran, Netanyahu says
“This is their focus, and of course, it is important to us as well,” said the premier.
Apr. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Anti-Israel activists demonstrate with an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a banner reading "murderers" as the departure of a new humanitarian flotilla bound for the Gaza Strip has been postponed due to bad weather, in Barcelona, on April 12, 2026. Photo by Josep Lago / AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Another anti-Israel flotilla attempting to sail to Gaza
Stormy weather delays a Barcelona-launched flotilla of more than 70 protest vessels, as organizers vow to resume once seas calm.
Apr. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
An armed Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, Feb. 15, 2025. Photo by Moiz Salhi/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / JLMinute
Why a ceasefire with Iran may be more dangerous than it looks
Apr. 13, 2026
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Ecuador departs and Chile arrives at the UN’s Palestinian Rights Committee
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
The West’s fifth column
Melanie Phillips