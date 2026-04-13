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Another anti-Israel flotilla attempting to sail to Gaza

Stormy weather delays a Barcelona-launched flotilla of more than 70 protest vessels, as organizers vow to resume once seas calm.

Apr. 13, 2026
JNS Staff

Another anti-Israel flotilla attempting to sail to Gaza

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Anti-Israel activists demonstrate with an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a banner reading "murderers" as the departure of a new humanitarian flotilla bound for the Gaza Strip has been postponed due to bad weather, in Barcelona, on April 12, 2026. Photo by Josep Lago / AFP via Getty Images.
Activists from Spain’s General Confederation of Labour demonstrate with an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a banner reading, “They are murderers” in Catalan as the departure of a protest flotilla bound for the Gaza Strip has been postponed due to bad weather, in Barcelona on April 12, 2026. Photo by Josep Lago/AFP via Getty Images.
( Apr. 13, 2026 / JNS )

Stormy weather in the western Mediterranean has forced the Global Sumud [“Steadfastness”] Flotilla to delay its entry into international waters as anti-Israel activists attempt to sail toward the Gaza Strip, the group said on Sunday.

The latest attempt to break the Israeli blockade in place to prevent terrorist attacks like the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre departed from Barcelona on Sunday.

Organizers said the fleet’s vessels are ready and will continue toward Italy, the next stop on the route to Gaza, once a storm system moving from Menorca passes.

The civilian-led mission, backed by more than 70 vessels and joined by Greenpeace’s “Arctic Sunrise,” is coordinated with land-based “We Rise” solidarity actions worldwide.

Several missions were intercepted by the Israeli Navy last year, with the participants detained and deported, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Jerusalem’s relations with the left-wing government in Madrid recently hit new lows. Spain said last month it had permanently withdrawn its ambassador from Israel. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on April 9 condemned Spain’s decision to reopen its embassy in Tehran, accusing Madrid of aligning itself with “the Iranian terror regime.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned an April 5 Easter display in a village in Spain, where an effigy of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was blown up using 31 pounds of gunpowder.

“The appalling antisemitic hatred on display here is a direct result of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s ⁠government’s systemic incitement,” a spokesperson for Israel’s Foreign Ministry wrote in a statement on X about the display in El Burgo, near Malaga.

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