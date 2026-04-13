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Ireland concert hall cancels Israel aid event for second time

Magen David Adom Ireland head decries “antisemitic censorship.”

Apr. 13, 2026
Canaan Lidor

Ireland concert hall cancels Israel aid event for second time

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Alan Shatter
Then-Irish Minister for Justice and Equality and Minister for Defense Alan Shatter visits an army base in Ireland on Sept. 2, 2013. Credit: Irish Defence Forces via Wikimedia Commons.
( Apr. 13, 2026 / JNS )

Dublin’s National Concert Hall canceled for a second time a fundraising event for a civilian rescue service in Israel, the head of the Magen David Ireland association said on Sunday.

“The event’s cancellation by the NCH can be properly described as an act of antisemitic censorship,” MDA Ireland head Alan Shatter, a former minister of justice, wrote on X. “What behind-the-scenes lobbying or pressure, if any, impacted the decision is unknown.”

The concert hall’s management did not reply in time for publication to a query seeking its reaction to Shatter’s allegation. The concert was booked in November as a venue for the show, which would have featured a narrator’s reading of accounts of survivors and victims of Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacres in Israel, Shatter said. Management then canceled, but reversed its cancellation, only to cancel again with “each cancellation having a spurious basis,” Shatter wrote.

Magen David Adom is an emergency medical intervention organization in Israel, with thousands of Jewish, Muslim and Christian volunteers. Charities in countries around the world collect money for the group by soliciting donors and organizing benefits.

The controversy in Ireland follows several similar ones across Europe, including one involving the Royal Concert Hall in Amsterdam. It announced the cancellation of a Chanukah concert scheduled for December because one of the cantors was a reserve soldier in the Israel Defense Forces, but reinstated the booking, with some technical changes, following a public outcry.

Ireland’s government is one of the most anti-Israel in the European Union. Israel announced in December 2024 that it was closing its embassy in Dublin, citing the Irish government’s “extreme anti-Israel policies,” including support for the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, and Ireland’s recognition of a Palestinian state.

“There is an escalating global perception of Ireland as one of the most antisemitic countries in Europe,” Shatter wrote. “After years of denial, the Taoiseach in January acknowledged the existence of a problem that uniquely impacts our Jewish community,” he added.

(Taoiseach is an Irish-language word that refers to the country’s prime minister. The incumbent, Micheál Martin, in a speech ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day in January, said: “We are seeing growing instances of people feeling comfortable expressing antisemitism, racism and intolerance.”)

The National Concert Hall’s decision “will add to that perception” of Ireland having an antisemitism problem, Shatter wrote.

“I am deeply saddened that we have arrived at the position in Ireland where it is acceptable that our publicly funded National Concert Hall and its board stop the factual, undecorated narration on one of its stages of the worst Jewish tragedy since the Holocaust that also impacted others, a tragedy involving murders, rapes and abductions, and heroism of responders and rescuers,” he added.

Anti-Israel Bias Europe
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an award-winning journalist and news correspondent at JNS. A former fighter and counterintelligence analyst in the IDF, he has over a decade of field experience covering world events, including several conflicts and terrorist attacks, as a Europe correspondent based in the Netherlands. Canaan now lives in his native Haifa, Israel, with his wife and two children.
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