Iranian spies targeted UK Lawyers for Israel CEO alongside anti-regime journos

Two Iranian men who spied on journalists for a news outlet banned by the Islamic regime also spied on the CEO of U.K. Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI).

Mostafa Sepahvand, 41, and Farhad Javadi Manesh, 46, were found guilty on Nov. 12 of working for Iran. They were convicted of assisting a foreign intelligence service, contrary to the National Security Act 2023, following a six-week trial at Woolwich Crown Court.

While it is understandable why they targeted two journalists highly critical of the Islamic regime, it is less clear why UKLFI’s Chief Executive Jonathan Turner was on their radar.

“I don’t know why. There has been quite a lot of publicity about our efforts to counter false allegations against Israel and to prevent support for Hamas and other terrorist organizations that seek to destroy Israel,” Turner told JNS.

UKLFI provides legal support to counter efforts to undermine or delegitimize Israel, assists university students facing antisemitism and hate speech and builds networks among like-minded lawyers and organizations internationally.